Eurozone stocks turn lower as PMIs remain in contraction

Economic activity remains rooted deeply in negative territory, due to the soaring cost of living, rising interest rates and elevated levels of uncertainty.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 23, 2022 9:11 AM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European stocks opened higher but soon some of the mainland indices dipped into the negative, taking a breather from their relentless, but somewhat lethargic, rally. US futures were trading near their highs after another rally on Wall Street pushed the major indices near key technical levels, despite growth concerns over China and ahead of the release of FOMC minutes.

The latest macroeconomic data from Europe continues to paint a grim picture with the flash manufacturing and services PMIs for France and Germany, and Eurozone as a whole, remaining in the contraction territory of below 50. Although the PMI data still managed to beat expectations, that’s only because we are seeing improvement from a very low base. Activity at the Eurozone’s largest economies remain rooted deeply in negative territory, due to the soaring cost of living, rising interest rates and elevated levels of uncertainty.

PMI data recap - all in contraction:

  • Eurozone flash services PMI 48.6 vs 48.0 expected
  • Eurozone manufacturing PMI: 47.3 vs. 46.0 expected
  • German Services PMI fell to 46.4 in line with expectations from 46.5. Manufacturing PMI 46.7 vs 44.9 eyed
  • France's services PMI missed at 49.4 vs 50.6 expected, but manufacturing beat at 49.1 vs. 46.9 eyed

So, the latest PMIs show some improvement from October but remain in contraction as demand conditions continue to be impacted by strong inflation. German manufacturers reported another sharp decline in new orders, which is not a great sign. So, Germany is still heading for a recession, but perhaps the contraction might be shallower than previously expected.

S&P Global notes that “… underlying demand continues to weaken rapidly, linked to sharp price increases and hesitancy among customers, with the downturn in service sector new business even gathering pace to the quickest since May 2020.” While there were some positive signs in the report, thanks in part to a mild autumn, “expectations have merely improved from ultra-low levels, meaning they are still rooted deeply in negative territory as firms continue to highlight concerns about the soaring cost of living, rising interest rates and still-high uncertainty.”

The latest PMI data comes after the European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos warned earlier this morning that the Eurozone economy will likely show negative growth rates in the fourth quarter while inflation will still remain high before starting to slow down in the first quarter.

 

Despite uncertainty over the economy, Europe’s major indices have rallied sharply in the last couple of months. The Euro Stoxx 50 index is among several others that have now reached technical levels where you would expect to see some consolidation or a pullback from.

The Euro Stoxx 50 has entered into the 3925 to 4000 resistance zone, where previous support and resistance meets the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. While it is possible we could see some weakness here, that’s not going to get the bears excited too much until we see some short-term lower lows. The most recent short-term low comes in at 3842. So, as a minimum, this level will now need to break if we are to see any serious bearish moves.

EU stocks

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock indices STOXX PMI Services PMI Manufacturing PMI

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Today 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Today 12:30 PM
Indices 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 09:06 PM
Bitcoin 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 12:27 PM
Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
December 31, 2023 10:25 PM
Indices 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 31, 2023 02:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 21, 2023 07:19 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 21, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.