Eurozone GDP Impresses FTSE MIB Gains

Italy’s GDP expanded by 0.2% in the first three months of the year, following on from a 0.1% contraction from the third and fourth quarter

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 30, 2019 11:32 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Data of a mixed nature has been pouring in for investors to digest. Disappointing figures from Google and Samsung and weaker than forecast Chinese manufacturing pmi data overnight have cast a shadow over the markets early on Tuesday. However, the eurozone has (unusually) been providing a ray of light across the otherwise gloomy outlook.

The eurozone has been through a lot recently; Brexit, impact from US – China trade war, political clashes (think Italy & Brussels) and a downturn in German manufacturing. However, today’s data indicates that the bloc could avoid being dragged into a recession, which had looked plausible not so long ago.

Data highlights:
EZ GDP +1.2% yoy vs. 1.1% exp.
Italy GDP +1% yoy vs. -0.1% exp.
Unemployment 7.7% vs. 7.8% exp.  
German CPI +2% vs. 1.5%

Italy avoids recession
Italy’s GDP expanded by 0.2% in the first three months of the year, following on from a 0.1% contraction from the third and fourth quarter. News that Italy has emerged from recession in the first quarter has been well received by traders and the populist government in Rome, as they struggle to implement tax cuts and changes to spending.

Whilst this is clearly a well needed win for the Italian coalition government, the long-term picture is still shaky at best; Italy remains the sick dog of the eurozone. Still investors were willing to look beyond this today.

The FTSE MIB jumped higher following the release. The Italian index is leading the charge in Europe up over 0.2% in the early afternoon.

The FTSE MIB is trading above its 50, 100 & 200 SMA as it continues a bullish run up from the start of the year. The FTSE Mib needs to push above its recent 7 month high of 22055, in order to continue towards 22500. On the downside support can be seen at April’s low of 21475 before 20930. 


Related tags: GDP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GDP articles

Oil_cans
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 28, 2024 01:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 24, 2024 09:55 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 21, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        June 26, 2024 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.