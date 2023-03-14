European Open: USD drifts higher ahead of US CPI, DAX implied volatility spikes

The US dollar was higher overnight as it recouped some of the week’s losses, with the US 2 and 5-year yields mean reverted higher.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 14, 2023 5:10 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -110.2 points (-1.55%) and currently trades at 6,998.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -563.69 points (-2.03%) and currently trades at 27,269.37
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -360.31 points (-1.83%) and currently trades at 19,335.66
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -92.04 points (-0.7%) and currently trades at 12,987.87

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 8 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,556.63
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 14 points (0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,110.54
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 48 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,007.47

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 141 points (0.44%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 20.5 points (0.53%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 61.5 points (0.52%)

 

20233014futruresCI

 

  • Asian indices continued to fall as contagion fears stemming from SVB’s collapse weighed on sentiment
  • Japan’s share markets led the declines as they tracked JGB yields sharply lower (the 10-year JGB which the BOJ keep ranging between +/- 0.5% is now just 0.21%)
  • European indices were the harder hit yesterday with the FTSE and DAX falling -2.6% and 3% respectively
  • The MOVE index (a measure of US interest rate volatility) rose to a 13-year high as bond prices plummeted and investors rush to support bond prices
  • Yet Wall Street remained supported despite up to 5x Fed cuts beginning to get priced in for this year, suggesting that investors are in no rush to pick up any ‘value’ around these lows
  • It’s debatable as to how much of an impact Swiss PPI will now have on expectations for a 50bp SNB hike, given how fast yields are plunging as traders price in rate cuts
  • Spanish inflation data is released at 08:00, and worth remembering that CPI reports for Spain, Germany and France all beat expectations previously and fuelled bets of a higher ECB terminal rate
  • The US 2-year yield rose 21bp overnight dragging the US dollar higher with it, ahead of today’s highly anticipated US inflation report
  • Perhaps these are the early signs that the moves of the past three days are exhausted, which leaves the potential for some mean reversion to finally kick in

 

20230314usCPI

Traders have been obsessed with US inflation data throughout the entire tightening cycle, and its relevance shows no sign of abating given the U-turn seen across bond markets as they price in cuts and a lower terminal rate.

It is debatable as to whether the Fed should be forced to hold interest rates based on the fallout of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks if they are indeed isolated cases. But they may feel the need to bow to public pressure an maintain price stability by holding rates – for the month of March at least - until the dust settles and confidence in the US banking system is fully restored.

However, a hot inflation print today would certainly complicate things for the Fed in light of recent events. And it’s not entirely impossible a hotter than expected inflation report may come, given that the rate of disinflation is slowing. But we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that inflation ‘remains too high’ and that more hikes could arrive (once SVB dust settles), given just how hawkish Powell’s testimony to congress was last week. But I think most would agree that if we’re to see headline CPI drop to the upper 5’s, it could cement the case for a Pause in March and weigh further on the US dollar.

 

Dax 40 dashboard and daily chart:

20233014daxdashboard

Yesterday’s bearish engulfing candle was its worst session since December and most volatile day since November. Support was eventually found at the January 19th low, yet the small lower wick in the daily chart shows that bears firmly won the day. Overnight implied volatility is its highest level since November and suggests a move in either direction today of around 175 points.

However (and perhaps famous last words) but DAX futures are ~0.3% higher, so perhaps the worst of the volatility is behind us. Regardless, this is a traders market and not an investors one, which requires being nimble, trading around key levels with smaller position sizes until we get a batter idea of what today holds.

20233014daxCI

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230314calendarGMT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax GER40 Inflation CPI Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Today 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_07
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
February 29, 2024 10:17 PM
    crypto_05
    Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 29, 2024 03:12 AM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 28, 2024 01:58 PM
        Oil extraction
        EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2024 09:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.