European Open: Traders return to their desks, FTSE breaks consolidation

Several major exchanges open for the first time after the 4-day Easter break, and we’ll see if the FTSE can extend Thursday’s run after it broke out of consolidation.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 19, 2022 6:47 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 41.2 points (0.55%) and currently trades at 7,564.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 182.76 points (0.68%) and currently trades at 26,982.21
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -399.99 points (-1.86%) and currently trades at 21,118.09
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -39.78 points (-0.29%) and currently trades at 13,771.34

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 1.5 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,617.88
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -26 points (-0.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at -26.00
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -90 points (-0.63%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,073.85

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 85 points (0.25%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 76 points (0.55%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 15 points (0.34%)

 

20220419futuresCI

 

Momentum turns higher on the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 managed to hold above the key support level of 7535 last week. Momentum turned higher on Thursday ahead of the 4-day weekend and the daily trading volume just above average and its highest in five days. Furthermore, a 3-day bullish reversal pattern formed called a Morning Star which suggest a swing low could be in place.

20220419ftse100CI

The four-hour chart shows prices broke out of compression and prices rallied from the 10-day eMA at Thursday’s open. Our bias today remains bullish above 7550, but we’d like to see 7600 hold as support and target the highs around 7670.

FTSE 100 trading guide

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220419moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4263.64 (0.47%) 18 April 2022

  • 234 (66.67%) stocks advanced and 105 (29.91%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 5 fell to new lows
  • 35.04% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 53.56% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 10.26% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 7.75% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • + 7.19% - SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)
  • + 5.92% - discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)

Underperformers:

  • -8.73% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • -6.42% - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)
  • -6.14% - Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)

 

The yen continues to tumble

The US dollar extended its rally further following hawkish comments from James Bullard. He thinks rates should be at 3.5% by the end of year and, whilst stating 75-bps hikes are not the base case, also did not rule them out. The US dollar index taped 101 for the first time since March 2020.

The Japanese yen continued to weaken overnight despite verbal warnings from the Finance of Minister. Shunichi Suzuki said the economic damage caused by a weaker yen outpaces any benefits they get from it. The yen is the weakest major currency and USD/JPY reached 128 for the first time since in 20-years overnight. Commodity currencies were also stronger which saw AUD, CAD and NZD as the strongest majors overnight.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220419calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.