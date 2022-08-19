﻿

European Open: The DAX is on track for its first bearish week in five

With a potential swing high already in place, today we’re looking for a break of an intraday trendline.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 19, 2022 6:09 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 3.3 points (0.05%) and currently trades at 7,116.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 24.63 points (0.09%) and currently trades at 28,966.77
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 89.01 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 19,852.92
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 46.46 points (0.34%) and currently trades at 13,690.34

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 14 points (0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,555.85
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,770.38
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -41 points (-0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,656.41

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -39 points (-0.11%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -21 points (-0.16%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.16%)

 

20220819futuresCI

The US dollar continue to strengthen overnight, although at a slower pace compared to the US session, whilst JPY and CHF being the weakest majors. Japan’s inflation rate rose to its highest level in 7.5% year, yet the BOJ are unlikely to act given its within the vicinity of their own forecasts and its not expected to peak until Q4. This was the ideal catalyst for further support USD/JPY overnight.

20220819usdcnhCI

 

 

DAX 4-hour chart:

We head towards the last trading day of the week and, around current levels, the DAX is on track for a 2-bar bearish reversal pattern on the weekly chart. The pattern could also carry some weight as it would be forming just below trend resistance, projected from its record high. Whether it marks a significant swing high remains to be seen, but we currently favour a deeper retracement from current levels at a minimum.             

 

The 4-hour chart remains above trend support, but with prices consolidating in the lower quarter of this week’s range – after a sudden drop from the highs – the bias is for a downside break. A break beneath 13,605 support assumes bearish continuation and brings the 14,440 – 13,500 support zone into focus, a break beneath which opens up a run for the 13,330 support zone.

 

20220819daxCI

 

 

 

DAX 30 trading guide>

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220819moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4197.27 (0.35%) 18 August 2022

  • 223 (63.71%) stocks advanced and 118 (33.71%) declined
  • 9 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 7 fell to new lows
  • 37.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 88.86% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 10.29% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 5.80% - Plus500 Ltd (PLUSP.L)
  • + 4.57% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)
  • + 4.29% - Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.29% - Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
  • -4.93% - ASOS PLC (ASOS.L)
  • -4.53% - Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)

 

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

  • German producer prices are released at 16:00 BST. Whilst it remains uncomfortably high at 32.7% y/y in July, it may have peaked at 33.6% in June and expected to fall to 32%. Baby steps…
  • UK retail sales figures are also released at the same time, and given the high levels of inflation then consumption is expected to remain negative. Retail sales m/m are forecast to contract by -0.2% (-0.1% prior) and -3.3% y/y (-5.8% prior).
  • Canada’s retail sales figures are then released at 13:30 BST, although far more likely to print positive figures than the UK – even if at a slower pace. Retail sales m/m are expected to fall to 0.3% from 2.2% (or 0.9% excluding autos, down from 1.9% m/m).

20220819calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Trade Ideas GER40 Dax Indices

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain
Today 12:21 AM
Japanese yen slides post BOJ, do we need to be on intervention alert?
Yesterday 10:17 PM
USD/JPY analysis: What’s next for JPY and USD amid diverging policies?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls on caution ahead of the Fed meeting
Yesterday 12:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls to key support as markets react to BOJ ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 18, 2024 09:19 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 13, 2024 08:54 AM
      Research
      FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
        stocks_01
        FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 7, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.