European Open: Index futures dragged lower on China’s COVID woes

COVID cases continued to rise over the weekend, and that has weighed on sentiment overnight with oil prices and index futures trading lower.

November 21, 2022 5:18 AM
Research
Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -7.6 points (-0.11%) and currently trades at 7,144.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 14.72 points (0.05%) and currently trades at 27,914.49
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -376.48 points (-2.09%) and currently trades at 17,616.06
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -197 points (-1.61%) and currently trades at 12,072.57

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,369.52
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -13 points (-0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,911.84
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -55 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,376.86

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -79 points (-0.23%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -28.5 points (-0.24%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.28%)

 

20221121futuresCI

 

COVID cases in China have continued to rise, several schools across Beijing have been shut down and Shijiazhuang announced mass testing. The Hang Seng fell as much as -3.3% at the open and was the weakest performer overnight. Oil prices were also slightly lower overnight as traders price in slower demand from a locked-down China.

 

WTI 1-hour chart:

20221121wtiCI

WTI formed a bearish outside week and suffered its worst week in 15 on Friday. It is trading below $80 ahead of the open but looks like it wants to pop higher on the 4-hour chart. The RSI (14) reached a very oversold level of 14 on Friday, but it has since tracked prices higher and broken its own trendline. If prices can remain above $79 then we see the potential for it to bounce a little higher towards $81 before returning to its bearish trend.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20221121moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4096.19 (0.66%) 18 November 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 15.33% - WAG Payment Solutions PLC (WPS.L)
  • + 7.25% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 6.32% - International Distributions Services PLC (IDSI.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • ·-4.90% - Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)
  • ·-2.58% - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)
  • ·-2.56% - ASOS PLC (ASOS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221121calendarGMT

 

 

WTI Oil Indices

