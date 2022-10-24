European Open: FTSE bulls eye break of 7000, Flash PMI’s up next

Futures suggest the FTSE could challenge the 7,000 resistance level, but we also have flash PMI data in focus for the UK, Europe and US.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 24, 2022 6:18 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 108.6 points (1.63%) and currently trades at 6,785.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 185.88 points (0.69%) and currently trades at 27,077.56
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -809.48 points (-4.99%) and currently trades at 15,401.64
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -361.19 points (-2.93%) and currently trades at 11,976.95

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 13.5 points (0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,983.23
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 31 points (0.89%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,507.63
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 121 points (0.95%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,851.90

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 107 points (0.34%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 62.25 points (0.55%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 16.5 points (0.44%)

 

21102022futuresCI

 

China’s GDP beat expectations in Q3, but continued covid restrictions means that growth is likely to remain under pressure as we head into 2023. China’s oil imports declined -2% y/y – its first contraction since 2014, which then weighed on oil prices.

China’s onshore yuan (CNY) sank to its lowest level since 2008 overnight, and offshore yuan (CNH) is also close to catching up – which means we have USD/CNH on the radar for a potential breakout. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng fell to a 13.5 year low after gapping beneath the 2020 low before continuing to slide throughout the session.

 

Flash PMI data is released across Europe and the US. In Asia we saw Australia’s services PMI contract for the first time since January, which also dragged the composite PMI down to 49.6. Furthermore, Japan’s manufacturing PMI barely expanded at 50.7 and missed expectations of 51.3, although its services PMI did rise from 52.2 to 53.

 

For Europe, weak PMI data is expected for Germany, France and the UK. US manufacturing PMI is expected to expand at a slower pace of 51 (52 prior) and services PMI is expected to have contracted for a second consecutive month.

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

21102022ftseCI

Last week we noted the failed break of the March low and subsequent bullish hammer, which then saw prices rebound and test 7,000. Prices have since pulled bac but Friday presented a bullish outside day which could also be a bullish hammer. Futures prices currently suggest the FTSE will open just below the 7,000 resistance zone – a break above which brings the 7088 – 7133 resistance zone into focus, near the 50-day EMA. However, should we see momentum turn lower below the 7,000 resistance area, the near-term bias remains bearish.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

21102022moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 3834.12 (0.37%) 21 October 2022

  • 82 (23.43%) stocks advanced and 258 (73.71%) declined
  • 4 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 9 fell to new lows
  • 14.29% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 33.43% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 20.29% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 4.16% - Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT.L)
  • + 4.04% - Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)
  • + 3.65% - UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (UKCM.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -6.97% - WAG Payment Solutions PLC (WPS.L)
  • -6.86% - Future PLC (FUTR.L)
  • -6.28% - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

21102022calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE Indices PMI

Latest market news

View more
NASDAQ 100 Forecast :QQQ rises as inflation cools by more than forecast
Yesterday 01:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:00 AM
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
May 30, 2024 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
May 30, 2024 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
May 30, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    gold_03
    Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 30, 2024 11:40 PM
      ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 30, 2024 11:18 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 30, 2024 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.