European Open: FTSE aims for a 5th bullish week, USD/CAD in focus

It’s a fine line between the FTSE closing the week higher or not. But if it can, it will be the first time the index has rallied for five weeks since November.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 8, 2022 5:55 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 33.4 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 7,476.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 87.06 points (0.25%) and currently trades at 34,583.57
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -124.54 points (-0.57%) and currently trades at 21,684.44
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 33.08 points (0.24%) and currently trades at 13,884.16

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 50 points (0.67%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,601.81
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 32 points (0.86%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,834.01
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 96 points (0.68%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,174.15

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -10 points (-0.03%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 2 points (0.01%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -2 points (-0.04%)
20220408futuresCI

FTSE: Market Internals

If the FTSE were to close around 7550 today it will form a small bearish pinbar on the weekly chart. It would also be its fifth consecutive bullish week, and its first such occurrence this year. Yet the FTSE has not exceeded five bullish weeks since May 2018, so the odds of a rally next week appear low from a technical perspective. Especially since volatility into these highs has been the lowest over the past five week as bulls lose steam.

FTSE 100 trading guide   20220408ftse100CI  

FTSE 350: 4230.52 (-0.45%), 08 April 2022

  • 16 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 7 fell to new lows
  • 89 (25.36%) stocks advanced, 250 (71.23%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +13.77% - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)
  • +5.16% - BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L)
  • +4.72% - Capricorn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

Underperformers:

  • -42.6% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
  • -37.8% - Polymetal International PLC (POLYP.L)
  • -30.4% - EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
20220408moversFTSEci

Canada’s employment report in focus at 13:30 BST

Canadian employment currently sits at 5.5% which is its lowest level since June 2019. Yet it if meets expectations and drops to 5.4%, it will be its lowest level in at least 48 years. Expectations for another bumper employment change are low as the consensus sits around 80k, which is a far cry from the 336.6k it printed in February. Still, now concerns of nuclear war have (thankfully) subsided compared to this time a month ago, another strong report could tip the scale back towards a 50-bps hike from the BOC (Bank of Canada) this month.

USD/CAD hovers beneath resistance ahead of CA employment

Whilst volatility for currency and commodity markets was low overnight, we saw an extension of yesterday’s moves. This means the dollar is trading higher (and euro lower) for a seventh day. We highlighted a potential bull flag on GBP/AUD in today’s Asian Open report, and a similar setup is forming on GBP/CAD, although we’d need to see a break above the 1.6473 high to invalidate a bearish channel and confirm a flag.

20220408usdcadCI

On Tuesday we highlighted the potential for USD/CAD to mean revert on the daily chart and it has not disappointed, rising for two consecutive days and reaching out upper bullish target. We can see on the four-hour chart that prices are consolidating near the highs as the monthly pivot point, weekly R1 and 200-bar eMA provide resistance.

As markets already pricing in a 50-bps hike from the BOC this month then a surprisingly soft employment report for Canada could see the pair break convincingly higher (and may also provide the more volatile move). Yet if the employment report comes in stronger than expected, USD/CAD could pull back from these highs. And that makes the 1.2580 – 1.2610 region a pivotal level to watch.

Further out, given the rebound from 1.24 following its strong bullish pinbar on Tuesday, we may see this one break higher eventually, regardless of today’s outcome.

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220408calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas USD CAD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.