﻿

European Open: EUR/CHF set to buck its trend?

EUR/CHF appears poised for a countertrend bounce, having displayed a momentum shift at key support levels.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 31, 2022 5:17 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -1.4 points (-0.02%) and currently trades at 6,986.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 369.64 points (1.38%) and currently trades at 27,086.98
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 252.18 points (1.07%) and currently trades at 23,802.26
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -254.78 points (-1.7%) and currently trades at 14,769.78

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 39 points (0.53%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,505.07
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 47.5 points (1.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,184.41
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 163 points (1.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,481.95
20220130moversFOREXci

Futures markets have opened higher and the majority of Asian indices posted gains, suggesting we could see a lift in sentiment today unless bears return in force. And this flies in the face of North Korea’s confirmation that it had tested its biggest missile since 2017.FTSE futures are up around 0.5% although the STOXX 50 and DAX futures markets are currently up over 1%.

Potential bull flag on EUR/CHF

EUR/CHF has been in a strong downtrend since the marked topped in March 2021. However, price action is suggesting it is trying to turn the bearish ship around, or at the very least provide another countertrend bounce.

20220130eurchfCI

A bullish pinbar marked the low last Monday, which us the second candle or a 3-bar bullish reversal pattern called a Morning Star. Prices have since pulled back somewhat although trading along the 20-day eMA and forming a potential bull flag pattern. A measure move of the mast projects a target around 1.0456, although the 50-day eMA around 1.0423 could also be used as an interim target.

Elsewhere for currencies we saw a slight risk-on tone confirm the moves seen with equity traders with NZD and AUD being the strongest currencies overnight whilst CHF and JPY were the weakest. On that note, we are also keeping an eye on CHF/JPY as it is showing the potential to form a trough around the December high after an extended pullback. 

 

Euro explained – a guide to the euro

 

WTI struggles to retest $90

We noted on Thursday how oil may be vulnerable to a pullback due to its bullish hammer at the highs, and that view remains in place given Friday also produced a bearish hammer. Whilst prices remain within the tight bullish channel and / or the October highs we suspect it will be a minor retracement at best. Whereas solid break below 85 invalidates the bullish channel, takes prices back beneath the October highs and likely suggests a deeper countertrend move is underway.

FTSE 350: Market Internals

20220130moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4209.39 (-1.17%) 28 January 2022

  • 82 (23.43%) stocks advanced and 262 (74.86%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 22 fell to new lows
  • 33.43% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 32.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 3.92% - 3I Infrastructure PLC (3IN.L)
  • + 3.88% - HgCapital Trust PLC (HGT.L)
  • + 3.46% - HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (HVPEa.L)

Underperformers:

  • -10.22% - Oxford BioMedica PLC (OXB.L)
  • -8.04% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • -7.56% - Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

 

Up Next (Times in GMT)

GDP data for the eurozone is released at 10:00 GMT and, if Friday’s data set from Germany is anything to go by, it’s very likely we’ll see the quarterly read drop notably, with expectations for it to have grown just 0.3% from 2.2%. Germany then release CPI data at 13:00, which places euro pair into focus.

20220130calendarGMT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas EUR CHF oil WTI WTI

Latest market news

View more
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
March 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Best week in 12 as bears get burned
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
March 8, 2024 08:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 09:00 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 8, 2024 03:59 PM
      Forex trading
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 04:30 PM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 5, 2024 04:36 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.