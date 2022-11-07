European Open: China’s imports and exports contract, DAX teases highs

Asian Indices:

Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 41.2 points (0.6%) and currently trades at 6,933.70

Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 347.34 points (1.28%) and currently trades at 27,547.08

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 553.43 points (3.42%) and currently trades at 16,714.57

China's A50 Index has risen by 84.53 points (0.7%) and currently trades at 12,169.97

UK and Europe:

UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -45.5 points (-0.62%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,289.34

Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,685.33

Germany's DAX futures are currently down -13 points (-0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,446.85

US Futures:

DJI futures are currently down -38 points (-0.12%)

S&P 500 futures are currently down -25.75 points (-0.24%)

Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -6.25 points (-0.17%)

China’s trade data was expected to soften due to the latest round of lockdowns, yet it went a step further with both imports and exports contracting. Imports contracted by -0.3% y/y – its fastest (and first) contraction since May 2020. Imports declined by -0.7% y/y – its fastest contraction since August 2020. This clearly shows that international and domestic demand for goods declined, and that the lockdowns are having a greater impact than originally though. Yet China’s equity markets were the strongest of the overnight session, likely on bets that further stimulus will come from Beijing.

EUR/USD considers retest of parity

Currency markets retraced against Friday’s oversized moves, yet remained within relatively tight ranges close to Friday’s respective highs or lows. EUR/USD found support just above 0.9900 and looks set to test parity, although we’d need to see a break above 1.0100 before assuming trend continuation.

It’s not unusual to see prices retrace against a large move from the prior session, and that’s what we’re seeing today with gold pulling back from its 3-week high whilst the US dollar index gently rises from Friday’s low. It looks like we’re off to a quiet start this week after notably bullish Friday. $1700 is within easy reach and I’d expect buyers to step in should prices pull back to the $1660 area, so a conservative estimate is the 1660 – 1700 range heading into Wednesday’s US inflation report. But if the dollar continues to fall then 1720 seems feasible.

DAX daily chart and implied volatility:

The DAX has rallied over 14% from its September low, and a 30bar bullish reversal has formed called a morning star reversal. However, the rally has stalled just below the September high and 200-day EMA, so there’s a decent chance that the 13,565 area will cap as resistance – at least initially. There’s the potential for a pullback with futures markets pointing to a slightly softer open, whilst a break above trend resistance assumes bullish continuation.

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 4042.39 (0.66%) 04 November 2022

229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined

5 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows

12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average

50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average

5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

+ 15.84% - Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)

+ 11.13% - Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)

+ 8.97% - Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

Underperformers:

-3.82% - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)

-3.43% - Bellevue Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L)

-3.42% - JLEN Environmental Assets Group Ltd (JLEN.L)

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps: