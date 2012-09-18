European markets slide amid concerns that Spain might be forced to seek external aid following risin
- The UK 100 opened negatively this morning, trading down 40 points. In Germany the DAX is down 49 points and in France the CAC is down 23 points.
- Following a negative trading session in the states and Asia, Dow futures are down 30 points.
- European stocks declined amid mounting concern that rising sovereign bonds yields will force Spain to seek external aid.
- GBP/USD is at 16227, the EUR/USD is at 13077, the USD/JPY is at 78.70, Gold is at $1770 and the US Crude October is at $9622.