- The UK 100 opened negatively this morning, trading down 40 points. In Germany the DAX is down 49 points and in France the CAC is down 23 points.

- Following a negative trading session in the states and Asia, Dow futures are down 30 points.

- European stocks declined amid mounting concern that rising sovereign bonds yields will force Spain to seek external aid.

- GBP/USD is at 16227, the EUR/USD is at 13077, the USD/JPY is at 78.70, Gold is at $1770 and the US Crude October is at $9622.