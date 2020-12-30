European Market Open Dec 30

UK politicians are set to vote on the Brexit deal later today, while the country has also become the first to approve the AstraZeneca-Oxford university vaccine.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 30, 2020 2:16 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European Market Open: Higher start ahead of Brexit vote

FTSE 100 to open higher

The FTSE 100 is set to open 0.3% higher at 6610.5 after ending at 6589.9 yesterday. The index briefly touched its highest level since March during yesterday’s session before giving back most of those gains to end the day slightly higher.

European indices set for positive start

The Euro STOXX Index is called to open 0.2% higher at 3576.5 from 3568.7 at the end of play on Tuesday.

France’s CAC 40 is called to open 0.3% higher at 5607.0 from 5588.0 at the last close.

Germany’s DAX is set to open 0.2% higher at 13755.5 from 13730.4. The index reached its highest level since early February in yesterday’s session before falling back to the end the day higher.

Start trading the opportunities with indices today.


UK MPs to vote on Brexit deal

Parliament is being recalled today to allow MPs to vote on the Brexit deal, formally named the EU (future relationship) Bill. Politicians have been given little time to evaluate the deal that was announced late on December 24, but it is widely expected to be approved thanks to the Conservative government’s large majority and the opposition Labour party’s support.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to say in a speech today ahead of the vote that the deal allows the country to take control of its laws but also to maintain a close friendship with the bloc.

On the other side of the Channel, EU ambassadors have already provisionally approved the deal and will formally ratify it sometime in January.


UK prepares for tougher coronavirus restrictions

The UK government will conduct its latest review of the tiered restrictions in place today to stop the spread of coronavirus. UK cases have climbed to new record highs and there are now more people being treated for the virus in hospital than ever before.

Swathes of the country were placed into the strictest tier 4 restrictions on December 26 and more places are expected to be placed under the strictest rules within the next few days. Some reports suggest new, harsher restrictions could be introduced in the worst-hit areas. Health secretary Matt Hancock is due to speak to the House of Commons about the findings of the review this afternoon.


UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford university vaccine

The UK medicines regulator this morning approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university. It is the second vaccine to be approved by the UK after the Pfizer-BioNTech was given the green light earlier this year.

The vaccine is expected to offer major advantages due to its low cost and because it can be stored and transported easier than the Pfizer-BioNTech one, which needs to be stored at very low temperatures. The UK has bought 100 million doses of the vaccine and the jab should start to be rolled-out early in 2021.


Forex: EUR/USD hits 8-month high

GBP/USD traded at 1.35432 this morning, up 0.3% from 1.35033 at the end of play yesterday.

EUR/USD was also up 0.3% at 1.22829 – its highest level since April - from 1.22414 at the last close.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP traded broadly flat at 0.90694 from 0.90717.

Start trading the opportunities in the forex market today.


Commodities: Oil and gold both rise

Brent traded at $51.42 in early morning trade, up from $51.17 at yesterday’s close, while WTI followed higher to $48.26 from $48.12.

Start trading the volatility in oil prices today.

Gold traded at $1881 this morning from $1878 yesterday.

Start trading gold and other precious metals today.  


Market-moving events in the economic calendar

Today’s economic calendar sees the KOF Swiss leading indicator at 0800 GMT and Swiss ZEW survey at 0900 GMT. This afternoon sees the US Chicago PMI at 1445 GMT and pending home sales at 1500 GMT.

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


Related tags: Commodities Forex

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
January 5, 2024 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
January 5, 2024 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
January 5, 2024 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
January 5, 2024 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 5, 2024 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
By:
Michael Boutros
December 31, 2023 10:25 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 26, 2023 09:27 PM
      Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 20, 2023 08:23 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2023 01:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.