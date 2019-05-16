﻿

European Equity Market Handover Washington bans Huawei but Walmart shines

Strong earnings and signs of bargain hunting buoy global shares

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2019 11:18 AM
Stock market snapshot as of [16/5/2019 3:11 PM]

  • Washington’s confirmed ban of Huawei and 70 affiliates, inevitably exacerbating a trade dispute with Beijing, vies with stronger earnings and signs of bargain hunting as chief influences on global shares
  • A positive start despite the White House’s efforts, joins other clues suggesting risky markets could soon draw a line under weakness that became pronounced last month. Indications are technical and also structural, including JPMorgan’s Treasury survey pointing to profit taking in the safe-haven asset sometime soon
  • Housing starts and permits showing a spring rebound, jobless claims stuck near rock-bottom and another ebullient regional U.S. manufacturing index are further positives for risk appetite

Corporate News

  • But the China-tariff theme keeps showing up elsewhere. Burberry shares are the worst large-cap fallers in Europe after lacklustre earnings, with dependence on China and the Asia-Pacific dragging revenues
  • Walmart took the tariff end of prevailing concerns, warning that “increased tariffs lead to increased prices”. The stock rises 3% though. Like Macy’s on Wednesday, Walmart backs the view that a rebound of traditional retailers may be underway. The biggest bricks & mortar retailer in the world posted a 19th-consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth 

Upcoming corporate highlights


BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close              NTS: no time specified

Upcoming economic highlights



