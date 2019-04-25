European Equity Market Handover Twentyfifth April

European shares extend a malaise linked to earnings and signs that Beijing largesse may soon be curtailed

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2019 10:59 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [25/4/2019 2:53 PM]


Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

  • European shares are extending a malaise linked to earnings and signs that Beijing largesse may soon be curtailed
  • Major indices fail to pick up the baton despite bumper overnight earnings from Microsoft and Facebook


Corporate News

  • The tech slump on this side of the Atlantic can mostly be pegged on Nokia’s disappointing quarter. It’s shares trade 8% lower
  • Contrast that with near-blockbuster earnings from Microsoft and Facebook, reaffirming U.S. tech sector resilience ahead of Amazon and Alphabet reports tonight and Monday
  • Still, a divide is appearing between ‘value’ and ‘growth’ shares, as 3M Co posts a weak outlook similar to Caterpillar’s, on Wednesday. The office equipment group’s shares fall 6%
  • The Nasdaq 100 rises 0.7% whilst the Dow falls 0.8


Upcoming corporate highlights

Date

Time

Company

Event Name

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Starbucks Corp

Q2 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Amazon.com Inc

Q1 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Ford Motor Co

Q1 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Mattel Inc

Q1 2019 Mattel Inc Earnings Release

25-Apr-2019

AMC

Intel Corp

Q1 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release

26-Apr-2019

AMC

Juniper Networks Inc

Q1 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release

26-Apr-2019

13:00

Exxon Mobil Corp

Q1 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release

AMC: after market close 

