- European markets look groggy after the long Easter weekend here and disappointing earnings are contributing a negative bias
- There were also headwinds from speculation that stronger-than-forecast growth and indicators in China could put a damper on stimulus. This weighed on Asia-Pacific markets and pressure continues to carry
- A snap election in Spain, set for Sunday 28th April, unsettled the country's benchmark, helping explain its underperformance
Corporate News
- A below-forecast set of results and guidance from Umicore are casting a cloud. The group generates a high proportion of revenue from China; a poor omen ahead of earnings from heavyweights like Deutsche Bank this week
Upcoming corporate highlights
|
Date
|
Time
|
Company
|
Event Name
|
24-Apr-2019
|
NTS
|
Caterpillar Inc
|
Q1 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Boeing Co
|
Q1 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release
|
24-Apr-2019
|
BMO
|
Associated British Foods PLC
|
Half Year 2019 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings Release
BMO: before market open AMC: after market close NTS: no time specified
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Shares market articles
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
October 31, 2023 10:24 AM