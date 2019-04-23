European Equity Market Handover Twenty Third April

European markets look groggy after the long Easter weekend and disappointing earnings

  • European markets look groggy after the long Easter weekend here and disappointing earnings are contributing a negative bias
  • There were also headwinds from speculation that stronger-than-forecast growth and indicators in China could put a damper on stimulus. This weighed on Asia-Pacific markets and pressure continues to carry
  • A snap election in Spain, set for Sunday 28th April, unsettled the country's benchmark, helping explain its underperformance

Corporate News

  • A below-forecast set of results and guidance from Umicore are casting a cloud. The group generates a high proportion of revenue from China; a poor omen ahead of earnings from heavyweights like Deutsche Bank this week

 

 

Upcoming corporate highlights

 

Date

Time

Company

Event Name

24-Apr-2019

NTS

Caterpillar Inc

Q1 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

BMO

Boeing Co

Q1 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

BMO

Associated British Foods PLC

Half Year 2019 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings Release



 

BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close              NTS: no time specified


