European Equity Market Handover Twenty Fourth April

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2019 10:04 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [24/4/2019 2:06 PM]


  • Global shares have been on tenterhooks for much of Wednesday as investors fixated on how Boeing, the biggest U.S. exporter in dollar value, would fare with quarterly earnings
  • Boeing profits fell 21%, but the group managed to beat most EPS estimates, giving the stock a surprising lift ahead of the start of U.S. cash trading.
  • Consequently, Wall Street futures retain a light bid, even after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices notched new record highs on Tuesday
  • European stock market sentiment is tardier on the uptake; still wary after signs that Beijing will be more circumspect about stimulus after Chinese growth appeared to respond more quickly than expected to recent fiscal loosening

Corporate News

  • Even a less severe read on Europe’s bank sector from resilient Credit Suisse earnings hasn’t improved the regional mood much. A high threshold for improvement is still required for laggards like Deutsche Bank, UBS and even Barclays, which report earnings in coming days
  • Despite the impact of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max model, its shares trade about $7 higher in pre-market deals. With cash flow and revenues coming in far worse than sharply-lowered forecasts, there remains a strong chance that the stock could dive later, taking U.S. markets, particularly the Dow, with it
  • Caterpillar shares also look shaky ahead of open, despite beating forecasts and raising guidance

Upcoming corporate highlights

Date

Time

Company

Event Name

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Visa Inc

Q2 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Facebook Inc

Q1 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Microsoft Corp

Q3 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Citrix Systems Inc

Q1 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Raymond James Financial Inc

Q2 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

Q1 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Xerox Corp

Q1 2019 Xerox Corp Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

21:10

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Q1 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release

AMC: after market close

Upcoming economic highlights

 


