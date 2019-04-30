European Equity Market Handover thirty April

Northern-hemisphere stock markets are moderating the impact of disappointing Chinese manufacturing data

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2019 10:24 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [30/4/2019 2:26 PM]

  • Northern-hemisphere stock market sessions are moderating the impact of disappointing Chinese manufacturing data considerably, with help from firm earnings and rebounding oil prices
  • Saudi Arabia’s signal that it might—in effect—pretend it hadn’t heard last week’s demand from U.S. President Donald Trump for lower prices, sends WTI contracts up 2%
  • The regional STOXX gauge remains soft, though the largest country indices are only mildly lower
  • Wall Street futures are mixed, with Nasdaq pinned in the red by Alphabet’s surprise revenue miss overnight. Dow futures are some 40-odd points higher; S&P contract down 2 points

Corporate News

  • BP continues the oil theme after its earnings clearly beat the performance of Exxon and Chevron, which reported last week. Strong cash flow and a contained fall in refining margins enabled the UK producer’s shares to rise 1.8% just now
  • The U.S. technology sector is the main source of downside pressure after a sharp ‘after-hours’ reversal of Alphabet shares in reaction to quarterly results
  • Alphabet’s surprising revenue miss dragged the stock 7% off Monday’s new record high. Still, with Google’s weakening advertising sales growth looking like a function of rising competition from Amazon, Facebook and others, the net impact on the stock market may be buffered

Upcoming corporate highlights

AMC: after market close

Upcoming economic highlights


Economic Calendar

