European Equity Market Handover Italy Deja vu times two

Tuesday’s optimistic bounce fades as prospects of a U.S.-China resolution recede

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2019 10:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [15/5/2019 1:43 PM

  • As prospects that the preeminent headwind against risk-taking—chiefly the rekindled U.S.-China trade dispute—might recede, stock markets fade Tuesday’s optimistic bounce
  • Additionally, as Italy’s coalition government approaches half-way through a typical term, existing fractures are widening and bond market volatility resuming
  • Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s suggestion that Italy might purposefully flout EU fiscal prescriptions has swiftly triggered Italy’s key economic fault line of debt and their conduit to the stock market, under-capitalised and over-exposed banks
  • Two-fisted aversion has thereby capped European indices all session
  • Oil shares lose their early-week advantage after Tuesday’s American Petroleum Institute data showing inventories building; energy market participants are focusing more strongly on the EIA update that will be out shortly
  • The dollar shows signs of resilience despite weak U.S. Retail Sales and disappointing Industrial Output. The greenback sees inverse help from a soft Canadian inflation print; also from a much better than expected read of the New York Fed’s economic region, where the output index hit 17.8% this month against 8 expected

Corporate News

  • Kingfisher brought the standout set of corporate figures and they weren’t inspiring. Europe’s top DIY retailer failed to outpace ‘easy’ comparable sales from last year’s first quarter, sealing the likely fate of CEO Veronique Laury, who investors expect to step down this year
  • Parts of the U.S. retail sector may contrast sharply with Europe, if Macy’s is a good indicator. The store operator’s Q1 comparable sales growth was more than double the 0.3% expected. Adjusted earnings were well above Wall Street views. The stock trades firmly in a falling S&P 500 index.  
  • NVIDIA will close out the Big tech earnings season tonight and expectations are low, with adjusted Q4 EPS seen slumping about 50%

Upcoming corporate highlights


Related tags: Shares market Wall Street USD Earnings Earnings season Retail Sales US UK France

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
Today 07:15 PM
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Today 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.