European Equity Market Handover from bad to ugly

China retaliated with its own trade war salvo on Monday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2019 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [13/5/2019 2:54 PM]

  • China retaliated with its own trade war salvo on Monday, applying tariffs on $60bn in U.S. goods to 25%, whilst serving 20% and 10% duties on a smaller categories of goods and leaving taxes on 595 items at 5%
  • The impact on markets was predictable and immediate: European stocks and U.S. stock index futures plumbed new session lows; perceived ‘safe havens’ like the yen, U.S. Treasury prices and gold extended gains
  • The tariff rises take place on 1st June, with Beijing allowing time for further planned talks—which aren’t yet scheduled—to potentially reach a breakthrough
  • The chances don’t look good. The relatively constructive—if combative—tone of Washington and Beijing in recent days has turned ugly. China will be “hurt very badly” if it doesn’t do a deal, said U.S. President Donald Trump. China went from still “cautiously optimistic” on Friday, to quote Vice Premier Liu He, to adamant that it will “never surrender to external pressure”
  • Amid existing tensions over U.S. sanctions on Iran, Saudi Arabia’s claim that two of its tankers were “sabotaged” brought a sharply bullish reaction from oil traders. Details of what exactly happened remain unclear, but the Brent benchmark last rose 2.7%

Corporate News

  • The oil sector is the only defined equity segment to gain. STOXX’s Oil & Gas index was up 0.3% just now
  • A brokerage upgrade of Denmark’s Aker BP that buoys the stock 3%, is the oil industry’s biggest riser

Upcoming corporate highlights

BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Shares market Trump US Oil China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
Today 05:39 AM
Growing risk RBA may cut rates before the Federal Reserve
Today 02:30 AM
AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets
Today 01:31 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Yesterday 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
    Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2023 08:26 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 8, 2023 06:11 PM
        Research
        Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 26, 2023 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.