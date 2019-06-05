European bounce shrugs off Italy hangs on Fed

Perhaps the best that can be said about Europe’s take on the global rebound is that it may not turn out to be any more deluded than elsewhere





Europe’s bounce is proving resilient so far on Wednesday. Markets were off highs a bit earlier, though DAX was up 0.4%, with France’s CAC-40 up 0.6% and the broad STOXX counter holding around 0.5% better on the day. ‘Risk assets’ are thereby doing little more than follow counterparts in other world regions with a positive reaction—possibly an over-reaction—to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s mild hint that the bank could cut rates if “appropriate”.



