Europe Set For Mixed Open As Crude Slumps Again

European stocks are pointing to a mixed start amid a cautious mood in the market.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 28, 2020 3:24 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European stocks are pointing to a mixed start amid a cautious mood in the market. Whilst economies across the region are gradually starting to reopen boosting optimism of an eventual return to normality, oil continues to tank unnerving investors.

Nervous Openings
Europe is gradually releasing virus curbs. Spain and Italy the two hardest hit countries in Europe are due to lay out plans to loosen virus restriction as leaders are keen to get the economies back up and running. Italy could soon join countries such as Germany, Netherlands and Austria and allow Italians out onto the streets for the first time in weeks. However, the easing of restrictions comes with a heavy dose of weariness. The markets have managed an impressive run from mid March's low and the S&P is now only 20% away from its all time high. However, this run higher has been based on optimism that economies can quickly reopen and return to some form of normality. A second wave of infection would smash that optimism and send riskier assets sharply lower again.

WTI Dives Amid Heightened Storage Concerns
Oil prices have been closely tied to sentiment across the past few weeks. Whilst stocks rallied in the previous session despite the price of oil tanking, that is not proving so easily achieved today. Oil has dumped another 12% in early trade, adding to the 23% decline from Monday, on dwindling crude storage capacity. 

With OPEC+ cuts not due to start until 1st May, combined with the fact that economies are reopening gradually, a realisation is hitting that any increase in oil demand will be gradual rather than a sudden jump to pre-coronavirus levels. Furthermore the 10 million bpd cut doesn’t even scratch the surface of the 30 million bpd hit to demand that lock down is estimated to have caused.

Part of the decline in WTI is owning to retail investment vehicles, such as ETF’s selling out front month June contracts and buying into later months to avoid the massive losses seen last week when the May contract dived below 0.

Oil prices are a reflection of supply and demand. Simply there is too much oil for the reduced and only very gradually increasing demand. Inventory numbers will be very much in focus this week, particularly at Oklahoma Cushing storage, which is set to reach full capacity as soon as mid-May. 

HSBC Profits Dive 48%
HSBC was the first of the big UK banks to report and the numbers made for grim reading. Given the state of the economy and lack of visibility ahead bank’s earnings are all about loan loss provisions. Profits halved as the bank to $3.2 billion, below expectations, as bad loan provisions were beefed up to $3 billions owing to covid-19 impact and the collapse in oil price. Without naming names, HSBC alluded to the inclusion of a charge for Hin Leong Trading, the oil trading company which is restructuring billions of dollars of debt. 

These results will encourage HSBC to press ahead with its restructuring plan. Cutting costs, stripping out management levels and shifting capital from under performing parts of the business has never been so crucial.

FTSE Chart



Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
Yesterday 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Yesterday 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.