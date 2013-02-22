Europe rebounds as investors cautiously eye Italian elections

Markets across Europe rebounded in early trading on Friday recovering some of the steep losses from the previous volatile session. Stronger than expected German data […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 22, 2013 11:20 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Markets across Europe rebounded in early trading on Friday recovering some of the steep losses from the previous volatile session. Stronger than expected German data boosted market sentiment and investors moved back into riskier assets despite disappointing news from the European Commission and the uncertainty of the looming elections in Italy this weekend.

By mid morning the FTSE was trading up over 0.75%, the DAX had gained over 0.5% and the CAC was up 1.3%.

The German IFO Business Climate Index jumped to a surprising 107.4 in February, much greater than the expected reading of 104.7 and rising for the fourth straight month. Business confidence in Germany is at a 10-month high and supports the Bundersbank forecast that Germany will return to growth in the first quarter of 2013. This is the second round of extremely strong data out of Germany this week and compensated for the disappointing Manufacturing data Germany released yesterday.

Elsewhere in Europe investors concerns over the elections in Italy this weekend capped gains. There is a very real concern that should Silvio Berlusconi win the position of Italy’s new Prime Minister he may derail the austerity programme currently in place which would result in trouble for the euro and financial markets in general. So far this week the Italian FTSEMIB has dropped sharply, losing 2.9% in the previous session, however, today sees the index regain 0.8% in early trading.

News the European Commission has lowered its forecast for growth this year in the Eurozone to a contraction of 0.3% versus its previous estimates of growth of 0.1% had little effect on the market. The news was not surprising especially given the fact that the World Bank had also revised down its growth forecasts for the zone in January as had the IMF. Lack of lending and record joblessness has been blamed from the delay in recovery.

With a shortage of economic data due out this afternoon, investors will continue to digest the released European data whilst also looking towards any developments in news coming out of Italy.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.