Europe Opens Lower After Disappointing US Election Debate

European bourses are kicking off trading on the back foot after a disappointing US Presidential debate in which Trump unnerved investors over a possible delayed release of the November 3rd results, sparking a risk off drive

September 30, 2020 4:39 AM
European bourses are kicking off trading on the back foot after a disappointing US Presidential debate in which Trump unnerved investors over a possible delayed release of the November 3rd results, sparking a risk off drive. The rather frenzied debate will have done little to boost Trump’s position in the polls.  The unruly debate has overshadowed a slew of upbeat data since.

Chinese factory activity continued to rebound in September on rising exports owing to improved overseas demand. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 in September, up from 51 in August. This was above the 51.2 expected as the sector remains in expansion territory for a 7th straight month. The recovery in China continues to be one of the brighter stories surrounding the global economic recovery, as China’s vast industrial sector is well on its way to returning to pre-pandemic levels.

UK GDP collapsed less than feared
News that the UK economy collapse by a slightly less than feared 19.8% in Q2 vs -2.4% expected has been shrugged off. With covid cases rising a lockdown restrictions tightening, Q2 is well and truly in the rear-view mirror, with concerns growing over what Q4 could look like.

House builders in focus
Housebuilders are in focus after the Nationwide housing index revealed that house prices jumped 5% YoY in September as the stamp duty holiday, pent up demand and people reassessing their housing situation in light of further lock down restrictions is sending demand soaring. This is most likely a false dawn as the end of stamp duty relief and rising unemployment over the coming months is likely to see demand dwindle and prices reset lower.

German retail sales surge
German retail sales surged more than expected in August, boosting hopes that consumer spending in Europe’s largest economy could help power a solid recovery following the coronavirus hit. Retail sales jumped +3.1% MoM after declining -0.2% in July. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and this has only been exaggerated since covid. However, the data is undeniably a step in the right direction. EUR/USD has clawed back earlier losses and trades flat at $1.1740 whilst DXA trades -0.4% lower inline with its peers.

Boohoo raises full year guidance
Boohoo is a notable riser after reporting 51% increase in first half profits and raising its full year revenue guidance. The results come after the group vowed to address the issues raised in an independent review following allegations of poor pay and working conditions in its subsidiaries. After 45% surge in sales in Q1 its clear that the bad press hasn’t resulted in customers going elsewhere. The stock is trading -2.5% as investors book profits after a near 20% surge in the stock in less than a week.

