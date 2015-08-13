Euro Vulnerable to a Near Term Dip if Q2 GDP Disappoints

Early in tomorrow’s European session, the statistics agency Eurostat will release its flash estimate of Q2 Eurozone GDP. After the first quarter’s solid, if unspectacular, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2015 3:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Early in tomorrow’s European session, the statistics agency Eurostat will release its flash estimate of Q2 Eurozone GDP. After the first quarter’s solid, if unspectacular, 0.4% increase in the flash reading, traders are once again anticipating that the currency union’s economy grew by 0.4% q/q in the second quarter, which represents about a 1.5% annualized growth rate. You would be excused for expressing skepticism that the Eurozone grew at the same pace in Q2 as it did in Q1; after all, Greece was a basket case at risk of getting kicked out of the euro for most of the quarter and China, the Eurozone’s second largest trading partner, saw its economy downshift substantially over the same period.

Indeed as we look at some of the leading indicators for GDP, the balance point toward a potentially disappointing reading. All three monthly Industrial Production reports missed expectations, coming in at -0.3%, +0.1%, and 0.4% in April, May, and June respectively. Retail Sales figures were similarly subdued at -0.8%, +0.7% and +0.2% m/m in the three months. That said, the Eurozone’s PMI figures still point to modest growth, with the Final Manufacturing PMI figures holding around 52 and the Services surveys steady in the 54 area.

Of course, the best leading indicators for Eurozone GDP are the GDP readings of the major Eurozone economies. On that note, both Germany and France, accounting for approximately 50% of the Eurozone’s total production, will release their GDP reports a few hours before the headline figure. Germany, the engine that powers the entire Eurozone, is anticipated to grow at a 0.5% rate, while France is expected to show slower, 0.2% growth. If these figures come out below consensus, it would increase the likelihood of a miss in the overall figure at 9:00 GMT.

In terms of trading implications, traders will view tomorrow’s GDP report through the lens of the ECB’s monetary policy. In the immediate term, the Q2 GDP reading is unlikely to impact monetary policy in the Eurozone; after all, the central bank already committed to maintaining its €60B monthly Quantitative Easing program through September 2016. However, some analysts speculate that timeframe could be extended further, and a below-consensus GDP reading would certainly strengthen their case, likely at the expense of the euro.

Pair in Play: EURCHF

Perhaps the most interesting pair to watch in the wake of the report will be EURCHF, which exploded out to a seven-month high above 1.0800 earlier this week. The move was driven by the big short squeeze in the euro, as well as a sharp depreciation in the value of the franc as traders abandoned their Grexit safe-haven positions in the currency. In addition, Swiss National Bank member Fritz Zurbruegg emphasized the central bank’s willingness to intervene in order to weaken the currency last weekend, reminding traders that the SNB still wants to see a lower franc.

On a technical basis, the pair is clearly overbought after surging over 400 pips trough-to-peak in less than two weeks, so the pullback over the last 24 hours is hardly surprising. That said, the medium-term trend, backed by the SNB’s dovishness, remains higher above previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.0800. Therefore, traders may look to fade any short-term GDP-driven weakness, whereas a stronger-than-expected report could drive EURCHF back up toward 1.10.

EURCHF8-13-2015 9-18-28 AMSource: City Index

Related tags: Draghi ECB Eurozone GDP EUR/CHF Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Draghi articles

Market Brief: Tesla surges, Twitter tanks, sentiment improves
By:
Global author
October 24, 2019 10:48 AM
    No Fireworks for Mario Draghi's Final ECB Meeting
    By:
    October 24, 2019 10:19 AM
      Draghi’s modest parting gift to sterling
      By:
      Global author
      September 12, 2019 02:02 PM
        After ECB Rate Decision, All Eyes on Fed
        By:
        September 12, 2019 11:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.