Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500

EUR/USD sellers have had an open door to drive towards parity in 2025 but they’ve continually failed to take advantage, begging the question as to whether bullish reversals may soon show.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 6:39 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

Euro, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD battled the 1.0500 psychological level as the pair opened on Monday with resistance at the level and then found resistance there again on Thursday.
  • The tariff topic continues to dominate and the fear of auto tariffs from the U.S. has helped to keep support in-play for USD at the 106.61 level and that’s equated to resistance in EUR/USD around 1.0500.
  • The big takeaway right now for EUR/USD is deductive, where sellers have continually had an open door to take the pair down to fresh lows in February but have continually failed to do so. Bulls haven’t exactly taken away with matters as resistance holds around 1.0500, but that lack of bearish drive could soon lead to breakout potential in the pair.
  • I’ll be looking into both EUR/USD and the U.S. Dollar in-depth in the Tuesday webinar, and you’re welcome to join. Click here for registration information.

 

 

The 1.0500 level has been a tricky spot so far for EUR/USD traders in 2025. The pair fell from that price on December 18th, the day of the last FOMC rate cut, and it was back in-play in late January as it helped to form an evening star pattern. That evening star held the highs until last Friday, when 1.0500 was back in the picture as resistance.

Between those two occurrences was a sell-off in the pair that was largely pushed by the threat of tariffs. Trump had announced in early-February that tariffs would be coming to Europe ‘pretty soon.’ And in the first week of the month he warned of reciprocal tariffs, which was largely implying a focus on European products. That threat of reciprocal tariffs helped EUR/USD to hold resistance at a confluent spot of Fibonacci levels, but the pullback from that resistance showed another higher-low, with buyers taking over a week later when details of the reciprocal tariffs actually hit the headlines.

While reciprocal tariffs could have a large impact on Europe, the fact that they were announced for an April 1st implementation date led many to think that it’s more of a negotiation tactic than an actual threat. The pair broke-out above the 1.0400 resistance as reciprocal tariffs were announced and that’s what helped to drive that 1.0500 test; the pullback of which held support at prior resistance on Wednesday of this week at the same 1.0400 handle.

I had talked about this setup in the Tuesday webinar and as I shared then, the 1.0400 area has held a higher-low with price pushing right back up to the 1.0500 handle. 

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-21 131528 

 

From the weekly chart we can see the importance of that 1.0500 level, which has held the highs in the pair since mid-December, the week of the FOMC rate decision. But more recently it’s the higher-lows that have printed, with prices holding above the 1.0200 inflection in January, even as tariff threats were getting priced-in earlier in February. This retains breakout potential in the pair and if bulls can grind above the 1.0500 handle, the next major level is the 1.0611 Fibonacci level that had set the highs in early-December, on the day of the NFP release.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

 Screenshot 2025-02-21 131505Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

 

 

 

Euro, EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD battled the 1.0500 psychological level as the pair opened on Monday with resistance at the level and then found resistance there again on Thursday.
  • The tariff topic continues to dominate and the fear of auto tariffs from the U.S. has helped to keep support in-play for USD at the 106.61 level and that’s equated to resistance in EUR/USD around 1.0500.
  • The big takeaway right now for EUR/USD is deductive, where sellers have continually had an open door to take the pair down to fresh lows in February but have continually failed to do so. Bulls haven’t exactly taken away with matters as resistance holds around 1.0500, but that lack of bearish drive could soon lead to breakout potential in the pair.
  • I’ll be looking into both EUR/USD and the U.S. Dollar in-depth in the Tuesday webinar, and you’re welcome to join. Click here for registration information.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

The 1.0500 level has been a tricky spot so far for EUR/USD traders in 2025. The pair fell from that price on December 18th, the day of the last FOMC rate cut, and it was back in-play in late January as it helped to form an evening star pattern. That evening star held the highs until last Friday, when 1.0500 was back in the picture as resistance.

Between those two occurrences was a sell-off in the pair that was largely pushed by the threat of tariffs. Trump had announced in early-February that tariffs would be coming to Europe ‘pretty soon.’ And in the first week of the month he warned of reciprocal tariffs, which was largely implying a focus on European products. That threat of reciprocal tariffs helped EUR/USD to hold resistance at a confluent spot of Fibonacci levels, but the pullback from that resistance showed another higher-low, with buyers taking over a week later when details of the reciprocal tariffs actually hit the headlines.

While reciprocal tariffs could have a large impact on Europe, the fact that they were announced for an April 1st implementation date led many to think that it’s more of a negotiation tactic than an actual threat. The pair broke-out above the 1.0400 resistance as reciprocal tariffs were announced and that’s what helped to drive that 1.0500 test; the pullback of which held support at prior resistance on Wednesday of this week at the same 1.0400 handle.

I had talked about this setup in the Tuesday webinar and as I shared then, the 1.0400 area has held a higher-low with price pushing right back up to the 1.0500 handle. 

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-21 131528 

 

From the weekly chart we can see the importance of that 1.0500 level, which has held the highs in the pair since mid-December, the week of the FOMC rate decision. But more recently it’s the higher-lows that have printed, with prices holding above the 1.0200 inflection in January, even as tariff threats were getting priced-in earlier in February. This retains breakout potential in the pair and if bulls can grind above the 1.0500 handle, the next major level is the 1.0611 Fibonacci level that had set the highs in early-December, on the day of the NFP release.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

 Screenshot 2025-02-21 131505Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD James Stanley

Latest market news

View more
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Today 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Today 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Today 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Today 04:16 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
Today 12:29 PM
GBPUSD Climbs to 2025 Highs, Silver Holds Steady
Today 09:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 12, 2025 03:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.