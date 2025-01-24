Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge

Euro rebounded off multi-month trend support with a breakout of the January range threatening a larger recovery. Battle lines drawn on the EUR/USD weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 1:54 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro rebounds off multi-month trend support- threatens breakout of monthly opening-range
  • EUR/USD risk for larger recovery within broader downtrend- FOMC, ECB, Core PCE on tap
  • Resistance 1.0573/87 (key), 1.0718/77, 1.0939- Support 1.0448, 1.0352, 1.02 (key)

Euro is attempting to mark the largest single-week advance since November of 2023 with a rebound off downtrend support in EUR/USD now threatening a breakout of the January opening-range. Battle lines drawn on the Euro weekly technical chart into the Fed / ECB next week.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart-EURUSD Weekly-Euro v US Dollar Trade Outlook-EUR USD Technical Forecast-1-24-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro Technical Forecast we noted that, “a three-month sell-off takes EUR/USD into support with price marking bullish divergence into the lower parallel.”  Euro rebounded off Fibonacci support one week later at the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 advance at 1.02 (intraday low registered at 1.0178). The subsequent rally has extended more than 3.3% off the lows with EUR/USD attempting to breach the objective January opening-range highs / 2023 swing low today at 1.0448- watch the weekly close here.

Initial weekly resistance is eyed at the 38.2% retracement of the 2024 decline / 2023 low-week close (LWC) at 1.0573/87. Note the medina-line of the pitchfork (blue) converges on this threshold over the next few weeks and a breach / weekly close above is needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this month / a larger trend reversal is underway. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached with subsequent resistance eyed at the November high-week close (HWC) / February LWC / 52-week moving average at 1.0718/77.

Initial weekly support rests with the 2016 swing low at 1.0352 with key support steady at the 1.02-handle. Note that a weekly close below the lower parallel would likely fuel another bout of accelerated losses with the next major technical consideration seen at parity.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

Bottom line: EUR/USD has rebounded off yearly trend support with a breakout of the monthly opening-range threatening a larger recovery here. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 1.0573/87 IF reached – losses would need to be limited to 1.0352 for the monthly breakout to remain viable with a close above the median-line needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.

Keep in mind the FOMC & ECB interest rate decisions are on tap next week with key inflation data (Core PCE) slated for Friday. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest Euro Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

 Eurozone US Economic Calendar-EURUSD Data Releases-FED-ECB-Event Risk-1-24-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Euro EUR/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

View more
US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM
Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
Today 09:13 AM
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 01:54 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 19, 2025 03:00 AM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 16, 2025 08:07 PM
        EU_flag_notes
        Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 15, 2025 07:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.