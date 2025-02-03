Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro

Trump tariffs are zeroing in on Europe although there’s still a large amount of uncertainty. The pair responded to the threat with a strong sell-off at the open, that it’s now trying to claw back.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 4:13 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

Euro, EUR/USD Talking Points

  • Last week opened with another 1.0500 test in EUR/USD, but Monday and Tuesday formed an evening star formation as looked at in last week’s webinar.
  • So far, it’s been continuation from that formation with prices making a run on the 1.0200 level that was in-play to hold the lows a few weeks ago. But Trump volatility is back and he’s already pledged to levy tariffs on Europe ‘pretty soon,’ which is a driving force behind the early-week sell-off.
  • I’ll be looking at EUR/USD in tomorrow’s webinar and you’re welcome to join: Click here for registration information.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

It’s been a far different open for EUR/USD this week. While last week started with buyers continuing a pattern of higher-highs and higher-lows, this week started with a spill into a major support level as fears of tariffs have brought fresh question marks to the Eurozone.

The technical formation here was clean, as well, as last Monday’s doji showed right at the lower portion of a massive zone of support-turned-resistance. And then Tuesday saw sellers clawing back the prior Friday’s gains, which made for an evening star formation. And then sellers pushed red daily bars for the rest of last week, leading to this week’s push back-below the 1.0300 handle.

Sellers made a fast run towards the prior lows of 1.0200, but were unable to set a lower-low and price has since started to bounce. Also of note is the fact that the sell-off was largely showing at the open, and since then price has been clawing it’s way back on a shorter-term basis.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-03 110820Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

EUR/USD: A Re-introduction to Trump

 

So far Trump’s focus on the tariff front has been Mexico and Canada, and this goes back to late-November, after the election, as the then President-elect was talking about incoming policy ideas. Initially he had said that tariffs on Canada and Mexico would come into effect on ‘day one,’ but on inauguration day he then said they would go into effect on February 1st.

Last Friday, the day before the February 1st deadline, was somewhat chaotic as an initial report indicated that tariffs would again be delayed until March 1st, but the White House quickly walked that report back and instead held with the February 1st deadline. The topic dominated the news flow over the weekend and at this point there’s still quite a bit of back-and-forth on the matter; but along the way Trump assured that he had plans for Europe, as well, although he has left that fairly opaque up to this point.

What we do know is that Trump has said that tariffs on EU goods could happen ‘pretty soon,’ and he went on to say “they don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products, they take almost nothing and we take everything from them. Millions of cars, tremendous amounts of food and farm products.”

Given the aggressive move in the pair to start this week, tariffs would seem to be a negative for EUR/USD price action, while a walking back or a cessation of fears around tariffs could be seen as a bullish factor. Thus, it would be a difficult environment to look for longer-term strength in the pair given the sheer unpredictability around when or where Trump may opine on European tariffs.

The more attractive backdrop, in that case, would appear to be waiting for lower-high resistance to appear so that if or when one of those comments hits the wire, short-side strategies could quickly become attractive again. And from last week’s price action there’s a couple of spots of note, such as the 1.0333-1.0343 prior support, or the 1.0406 Fibonacci level that had held the lows on Wednesday. Shows of resistance at either area keeps the door open for downside continuation, with 1.0200 the next major level, and below that the parity level becomes an obvious point of interest although that could be a tricky price, so traders may want to look for something like 1.0050, instead.

 

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Screenshot 2025-02-03 105702Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: James Stanley Trade Ideas Euro EUR Trump President Trump Trump trade

Latest market news

View more
Tariff Truce Before the Trade War Even Starts? USD/CAD and USD/MXN in Focus
Today 02:54 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX slumps as Trump trade tariffs fuel trade-war fears
Today 02:08 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Tariffs, US jobs and BoE rate decision in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:06 AM
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: Markets Spiral on Trade War Risks
Today 08:35 AM
VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
Today 03:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest James Stanley articles

gold_06
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Pennant Breakout to Fresh ATH
By:
James Stanley
February 1, 2025 05:00 PM
    canada_04
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pandemonium on Trump Tariffs
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 31, 2025 07:52 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      U.S. Dollar Rallies on Fed Statement, Pulls Back on Presser
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 29, 2025 09:33 PM
        gold_07
        Gold Rally Tests Key Support After XAU/USD Threat at ATH
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 29, 2025 04:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.