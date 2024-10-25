Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Lose Steam into October Close

Euro has responded to technical support with major event risk on tap over the next two-weeks. Battle lines drawn on the EUR/USD short-term charts into monthly close.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
October 25, 2024 5:13 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Euro snaps three-day losing streak- monthly decline responds to trend support
  • EUR/USD threatens bear-market recovery- broader outlook remains tilted to the downside
  • US Core PCE, NFP, US elections, and FOMC rate decision on tap over next two weeks
  • Resistance 1.0835, 1.0871/79 (key), 1.0934/47- Support 1.08, 1.0761, 1.0732 (key)

The Euro plunged more than 4% off the yearly highs with a four-week sell-off responding to technical support yesterday. While the broader technical outlook remains weighted to the downside, the immediate decline may be at risk heading into the monthly cross and the battle lines are drawn for the EUR/USD bears. These are the update targets and invalidation levels that matter on the Euro short-term technical charts into the close of October.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart EUR USD Daily Euro v US Dollar Shortterm Trade OutlookEURUSD Technical Forecast1025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Euro Short-term Technical Outlook we noted that EUR/USD was, “approaching a major pivot zone at 1.0871/79- a region defined by the 1.618% extension of the September range, the 200-day moving average and the June high-day close (HDC). Risk for possible exhaustion / price inflection off this zone over the next few days.” Euro broke lower the following day with the subsequent decline extending more than 3.3% from the monthly open.

Price rebounded off slope support this week at the confluence of the late-September downtrend (blue) and the April uptrend (purple). The focus is on this recovery into the close of the month with the broader outlook still weighted to the downside while within this pitchfork formation.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

Euro Price Chart EUR USD 240minEuro v US Dollar Shortterm Trade OutlookEURUSD Technical Forecast1025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD rebounding off the lower parallel this week with the recovery now attempting to mount the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 1.0835. Resistance is now eyed at 1.0871/79 and is backed by the 38.2% retracement of the recent decline / March high close / July high at 1.0934/47. Ultimately, a breach / close above the 1.10-handle (bearish invalidation) would be needed to suggest a more significant low is in place / larger trend reversal is underway.

Look for initial support near the 1.08-handle with subsequent objectives seen at the weekly lows (1.0761) and the lower parallel / 78.6% retracement at 1.0732- and area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. Subsequent support seen at 1.0681 and the yearly low-day close (LDC) at 1.0619.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The Euro sell-off has responded to downtrend support and the leaves the immediate recovery vulnerable into the close of the month. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to this week’s high / the median-line IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 1.0732 needed to fuel the next major leg.

Keep in mind we have key inflation data on tap next week with US Non-Farm Payrolls released into the November-open on Friday. Note that NFPs, US elections, and the FOMC interest rate decision over the next two weeks represent major event risk for the USD crosses- stay nimble here and watch the weekly closes for guidance. Review my latest Euro Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term EUR/USD trade levels.

Key EUR/USD Economic Data Releases

 EU US Economic Calendar- EURUSD Key Data Release- CPI- NFP - Euro Weekly Event Risk-10-25-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros Euro EUR/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.