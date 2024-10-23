EUR/USD Finally Finds Some Support, But Can it Build a Bounce?

EUR/USD is working on its 17th red day in the past 19, a stark contrast to the strength that drove for much of Q3 trade. The question now is how to work with what’s become an oversold move on the daily chart.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
October 23, 2024 7:08 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

 

EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • The strength from Q3 has been mostly erased so far in Q4, with a fast sell-off developing in EUR/USD.
  • In late-September the pair continued to grind away at the 1.1200 handle but not even a month later the pair has dropped by more than four big figures.
  • Support showed up at the 1.0765 level looked at in yesterday’s webinar. The big question now is whether that can lead to some profit taking from sellers, which could build a bounce and that can remain of interest for bears looking for lower-highs.

EUR/USD has now traded lower for 17 of the past 19 days. An amazing trend by any stretch but perhaps even more so when compared to the strength that showed in the pair during the first two months of Q3. While that prior bullish trend put in a month of grind at the 1.1200 level, eventually failing, the bear move that’s come in response has been fast and heavy. There’s been only a minimum of pullback so far and any excuse for sellers to continue pushing has so far contributed to continuation.

Last Friday brought a bit of bounce. That went along with a pullback in the USD from the 200-day moving average. But support soon showed at a key zone in DXY and bulls were off to the races (and bears in EUR/USD) after this week’s open.

In EUR/USD, that resistance earlier in the week played-in right off the underside of the 200-day moving average.

At this point the challenge is chasing an oversold trend as RSI on the daily remains in oversold territory on EUR/USD. There has been a bounce showing thus far at the level looked at in yesterday’s webinar around 1.0765. That price is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of last year’s sell-off, and its confluent with a trendline originating from last year’s low.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 102324Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

EUR/USD Longer-Term

 

Just as I was saying in September when strength was all the range, EUR/USD remains in a range that’s been in-play since last year’s open. There have certainly been some clean shorter-term trends in the confines of that ranging backdrop, and we’ve made a fast move towards the support side of that range but if we do see sellers continuing to push, those values could soon come into play.

The current 2024 low plots around the 1.0611 Fibonacci level, which is the 38.2% retracement of the 2021-2022 major move. On the below weekly chart, I’ve linked that level to the shorter-term Fibonacci level at 1.0643 to create the next support zone, down.

Below that, it’s the 1.0500 level that put up considerable fight for about a month before leading to a turn a year ago.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly 102324 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

 

EUR/USD Talking Points:

  • The strength from Q3 has been mostly erased so far in Q4, with a fast sell-off developing in EUR/USD.
  • In late-September the pair continued to grind away at the 1.1200 handle but not even a month later the pair has dropped by more than four big figures.
  • Support showed up at the 1.0765 level looked at in yesterday’s webinar. The big question now is whether that can lead to some profit taking from sellers, which could build a bounce and that can remain of interest for bears looking for lower-highs.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD has now traded lower for 17 of the past 19 days. An amazing trend by any stretch but perhaps even more so when compared to the strength that showed in the pair during the first two months of Q3. While that prior bullish trend put in a month of grind at the 1.1200 level, eventually failing, the bear move that’s come in response has been fast and heavy. There’s been only a minimum of pullback so far and any excuse for sellers to continue pushing has so far contributed to continuation.

Last Friday brought a bit of bounce. That went along with a pullback in the USD from the 200-day moving average. But support soon showed at a key zone in DXY and bulls were off to the races (and bears in EUR/USD) after this week’s open.

In EUR/USD, that resistance earlier in the week played-in right off the underside of the 200-day moving average.

At this point the challenge is chasing an oversold trend as RSI on the daily remains in oversold territory on EUR/USD. There has been a bounce showing thus far at the level looked at in yesterday’s webinar around 1.0765. That price is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of last year’s sell-off, and its confluent with a trendline originating from last year’s low.

 

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily 102324Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

EUR/USD Longer-Term

 

Just as I was saying in September when strength was all the range, EUR/USD remains in a range that’s been in-play since last year’s open. There have certainly been some clean shorter-term trends in the confines of that ranging backdrop, and we’ve made a fast move towards the support side of that range but if we do see sellers continuing to push, those values could soon come into play.

The current 2024 low plots around the 1.0611 Fibonacci level, which is the 38.2% retracement of the 2021-2022 major move. On the below weekly chart, I’ve linked that level to the shorter-term Fibonacci level at 1.0643 to create the next support zone, down.

Below that, it’s the 1.0500 level that put up considerable fight for about a month before leading to a turn a year ago.

 

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart

eurusd weekly 102324 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, EUR/USD on Tradingview

 

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Euro EUR EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.