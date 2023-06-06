Euro analysis: EUR/USD drops below 1.07 again as last week’s bounce sputters

After the better-than-anticipated growth early in Q1, the signs are piling up that the Eurozone economy is sputtering in Q2

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 6, 2023 2:58 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD takeaways

  • A run of weak economic data suggests that Eurozone growth is faltering in Q2, highlighted by today’s soft German factory orders report.
  • EUR/USD tried to bounce off its 200-day EMA last week but that move has already been reversed in this week’s trade.
  • A break below 1.0640 support could expose the year-to-date lows in the low-1.0500s next.

Euro fundamental analysis

When it comes to economic performance, it’s all about expectations.

Heading into the winter, traders and economists were terrified of an “energy crunch” in the Eurozone leading to a deep recession. Instead, the warmer-than-feared winter allowed mainland Europe to squeak by with mediocre-but-better-than-expected 0.1% growth through the first quarter of this year (though that figure will be revised later this week).

Now though, after the better-than-anticipated growth early in Q1, the signs are piling up that the Eurozone economy is sputtering in Q2. Earlier today, traders learned that German factory orders fell -0.4% in April, defying expectations for a 2.8% rise after March’s -10.7% drop.

Germany accounts for nearly a third of the entire Eurozone’s GDP, and if its key manufacturing sector continues to contract, it will be difficult for the continent to sidestep a recession, especially with the ECB continuing to hike interest rates through the summer.

Euro technical analysis – EUR/USD daily chart

eurusd_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_06062023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, the world’s most widely traded currency pair tried to bounce off its 200-day EMA near 1.0700 last week, but that move has already reversed. For fans of candlestick patterns, Friday’s price action created a clear “dark cloud cover” pattern, signaling a shift from buying to selling pressure and marking a near-term top for the pair; today’s price action shows potential for a similar pattern, if not an even more bearish “engulfing candle” formation.

With EUR/USD now on track to close below its 200-day EMA for the first time since last November, the last near-term support level to watch comes in at 1.0640, at the confluence of last week’s low and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March-April rally.

A break below 1.0640 would expose the year-to-date lows near 1.0500, whereas even a bounce off that support zone would likely be treated with skepticism unless and until the pair recaptures the 100-day EMA above 1.0775.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Germany Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Today 09:45 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:39 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.