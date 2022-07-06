EUR/JPY pushes lower as recession fears set in

In addition to EUR/USD moving lower, EUR/JPY could continue lower as well, as the Yen is also considered a safe haven currency.

July 6, 2022 5:22 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

The headlines regarding worries of a recession have been coming in fast and furious. The worse than expected PMI headlines 2 weeks ago out of Europe and the US were finalized this week.  The European S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final for June was 52.1 vs 54.6 in May.  This was the lowest level since August 2020.  The ISM Manufacturing PMI for June was 53 vs 56.1 in May.  This was the lowest level since June 2020.  Although the US manufacturing data was just as bad as in Europe, traders have been flocking to the US Dollar as a safe haven currency.  As a result, EUR/USD has fallen below 102 and appears that it could be on its way to parity.

However, the US Dollar isn’t the only currency that traders are moving to for safety.  The Yen is also considered a safe haven.  As a result of a weak Euro and a strong Yen, EUR/JPY has been taking a hit over the last few days. Since February 2020, EUR/JPY  had been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.  The pair made its 2022 low on March 7th at 123.39 and moved higher until June 28th, creating a triple top near 144.27. This is EUR/JPY’s highest level since January 2015.  On June 28th, the EUR/JPY began moving lower, and just 1 week later on July 5th, the pair broken below the bottom trendline of the longer-term, upward sloping channel near 139.50.   Today, EUR/JPY continues lower and has broken the neckline of the triple top near 137.70.  The target for the break of the neckline of a triple top is the height from the top to the neckline, added to the breakdown level.  In this case the target is near 131.10.

20220706 eurjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, there is a confluence of support just below previous resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of March 7th to the highs from June 28th between 136.68 and 136.80.  Below there, EUR/JPY could fall to the 50 % retracement level from the same timeframe near 134.33, then the lows of May 12th at 132.65. However, if EUR/JPY bounces, first resistance is at today’s high and the bottom trendline of the channel near 139.50. Above there, the pair can trade to the July 5th highs at 142.37, then the highs from June 28th at 144.28.

20220706 eurjpy 240c i1

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If general fears of a recession continue, it may put more pressure on the Euro.  In addition to EUR/USD moving lower, EUR/JPY could continue lower as well, as the Yen is also considered a safe haven currency.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR JPY recession

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:30 PM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
        EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 25, 2024 10:28 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.