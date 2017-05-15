EURJPY in bullish breakout amid insatiable appetite for risk

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2017 2:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Underscoring investors’ on-going insatiable appetite for risk, the benchmark stock indices in Germany and the UK hit new record highs today. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose on the back of a sharp rally in the price of oil while the DAX was boosted by news German Chancellor Angela Merkel won in a local regional election. As a result of the oil and stock market rally, commodity currencies outperformed while perceived safe haven yen and dollar both fell. The euro continued its recent ascend thanks to the market-friendly outcome of the German regional election, and previously the French general election. When the single currency rises in a “risk on” market environment, the EUR/JPY is usually the euro pair that tends to outperform as the safe haven yen takes a back seat.

Indeed, the EUR/JPY has confirmed its recent breakout above the key 124.00 handle by forming a new high today after a period of bullish consolidation, which is usually characterised by a modest – often choppy – retracement after a sharp rally. After a lengthy period of range contraction, the market digested all the available news and decided to push further higher. Thus, the point of origin of this latest phase of the rally needs to be monitored closely in the event the buyers show unwillingness to bid the pair meaningfully higher. Specifically, a potential break below today’ low around 123.60 would invalidate this bullish breakout. However, for now the path of least resistance is to the upside until such a time we see a reversal pattern unfold at higher levels or 123.60 breaks down first.

With that in mind, it is better to now focus our attention on the upside and so the next bullish objective would be at the psychologically-important 125 handle. Beyond this, the prior reference points at 126.45 and 128.15 would probably become the next targets for the bulls. It might be a bit premature but 129.50-130.00 may be in the bulls’ radars, too, now. This area marks the projected point D of an AB=CD price pattern. In addition, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the drop from point B meets the 50% retracement of the long-term bear trend here. All this makes it a key technical level, not to mention the importance of the psychological 130 handle. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, because in the event the noted 123.60 level breaks then all bets would be off. In this potential scenario, I wouldn’t be surprised if the EUR/JPY were to stage a sharp sell-off.

Related tags: United Kingdom EUR/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest United Kingdom articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
    FTSE futures: what are they and how can I trade them?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    July 19, 2021 06:35 AM
      The UK departs Coronavirus BoE
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 31, 2020 07:49 AM
        Markets demand tighter ECB monetary conditions
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2017 09:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.