EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets

EUR/USD has rarely found itself in oversold territory on RSI (14) over the past two years, yet that’s where it finds itself heading into the ECB October monetary policy decision later Thursday. A quick look at historic trends suggests some form or bullish reversal is on the cards near-term.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 16, 2024 11:27 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD is oversold for only the fifth time in the past two years
  • Prior oversold episodes often occurred before bullish reversals
  • Markets fully priced for back-to-back ECB rate cuts to close out 2024
  • EUR/USD breaks below 200DMA, but beware squeeze risks

Overview

EUR/USD has rarely found itself in oversold territory on RSI (14) over the past two years, yet that’s where it finds itself heading into the ECB October monetary policy decision later Thursday. A quick look at historic trends suggests some form or bullish reversal is on the cards near-term, and with two full rate cuts priced into the EUR overnight index swap (OIS) curve by the end of the year, traders should be alert to the risk of a ‘sell the rumour, buy the fact’ outcome.

Timing off but thinking remains the same

I put out a research note earlier this week warning about potential squeeze risk after what was already a sizeable decline, pointing to the risk of disappointing US economic data sending US yields and dollar lower.

Unfortunately, my timing was off on the setup, but I still believe reversal risk is elevated. I just need to be more patient and wait for the price signal.

RSI (14) is one indicator that’s pointing to the possibility for a countertrend rally, falling into oversold territory only the fifth time in the past two years. I’ve annotated past episodes of oversold conditions to demonstrate that it often occurs around market bottoms, even if not immediately on some occasions.

EUR oversold Oct 17 2024

Another contrarian signal is the rapid increase in dovish rates pricing heading into the ECB interest rate decision later today with markets fully priced for a 25-point cut and another in December, with more than six expected over the next year.

ECB pricing Oct 17 2024

When the US Federal Reserve cut rates last month, many thought it was the start of a broad dollar weakening episode. Clearly, that view's been flipped on its head. Sure, it may be a very different outcome for the Euro, but it’s now up to European data to continue disappointing even after expectations have been lowered dramatically.

Everyone seems to want to dunk on the euro and gobble up the dollar, mimicking the exact opposite behaviour seen before the Fed’s September meeting.

ECB doves Oct 17 2024

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

EUR/USD oversold beneath 200DMA

Accompanying RSI (14) sliding into oversold territory, EUR/USD sliced through and closed below the 200-day moving average and horizontal support around 1.0873 on Wednesday, providing a decent short setup for those who want to focus on price signals solely.

It may well continue to sink, but given how far it’s already fallen and how dire sentiment already is, anything that questions that outlook could spark a potent squeeze.

EURUSD Oct 17 2024

I’m waiting for a bottoming signal or price pattern before positioning for such an outcome, allowing for a stop to be placed beneath the cycle low for protection. A close above the 200-day moving average would also provide a suitable setup.

Above, the downtrend that has acted as both support and resistance previously is located around 1.0895, making that an initial level to watch. For the long trades to stack up from a risk-reversal perspective, you’d need to see a push back to 1.0955 or even 1.1000.

The ECB decision arrives at 1:15 PM CET, followed by the press conference at 2:45 PM CET.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session EUR/USD Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.