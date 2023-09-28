EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:35 PM
106 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

  • EUR/USD outlook dented by rising oil prices
  • How high will US dollar rise?
  • Focus will turn to Friday’s core PCE index and next week’s key data
  • EUR/USD technical analysis

 

Bond yields in Germany, UK and US continued to ascend in the first half of Thursday’s session, thus keeping US index futures under pressure. But the US dollar fell for a change, as major currency pairs staged an oversold bounce from key technical levels; the EUR/USD, for example, found support from around the 1.05 psychologically important level, which it had breached momentarily on Wednesday. The small decline in US dollar will bring some relief but it is far too early to suggest the greenback has topped out. Its weakness today is merely driven by profit-taking. This should mean the EUR/USD will find it difficult to go meaningfully higher from current levels, without a significant change in the bearish macro backdrop.

 

The EUR/USD has been among the big losers in the FX space as the greenback extended its gains for 10 consecutive weeks. Judging by the dollar’s further gains this week, it looks like the Dollar Index will add one more weekly gain to make it 11 in-a-row, despite today’s losses.

 

EUR/USD outlook dented by rising oil prices

 

More concerning for investors and central banks right now is the rising prices of crude oil, which should make stagflation even worse for oil-importing countries in the Eurozone than oil-exporting nations like the US and Canada. This is also why investors have pushed out the timing of rate cuts well into the second half of 2024, and among reasons why bond yields across the major developed economies continue to rise. For as long as we remain in a risk-off environment, one where global bond and stock markets are selling off, this is usually bad news for currency pairs like the EUR/USD.

 

 

German CPI falls as focus turns to US data

 

The EUR/USD outlook get even more bearish should the disinflationary process in the Eurozone’s largest economy continue faster than expected in the coming months. Today saw German CPI come in at 4.5% y/y, falling sharply from 6.1% recorded the month before.

 

From the US, we have just seen a few data releases, before looking forward to some more important ones such as the Core PCE Price Index on Friday (see below for more). The weekly jobless claims data came in better than expected, showing a print of 204k vs. 214K expected and 201K in the week prior. Final GDP estimate was expected to show a positive revision to 2.2% from 2.1% previously recorded – but didn’t, and this caused USD to spike lower momentarily. Later in the day, pending home sales are seen falling 1.1% month over month after a rise of 0.9% the month before.

 

Wednesday’s only piece of US data – durable goods orders – came in higher than expected.  So, there was no reason for the dollar rally to end, which is why the EUR/USD went on to fall to 1.05 handle. Today’s mixed US data should keep the downside limited for the dollar, keeping the pressure on the EUR/USD from rising meaningfully.

 

 

How high will US dollar rise?

 

If we see more evidence of a stronger-than-expected US economy in the upcoming data releases on Friday and next week, then this should keep the dollar bulls satisfied to keep bidding the greenback higher.

 

Despite its weaker performance today, the US dollar has obviously been on a strong rally. It has been boosted by relatively stronger data in the US compared to other developed economic regions, such as the UK and Eurozone. Persistent signs of inflation, coupled with recent gains in crude oil prices, influenced by the OPEC extending its output cuts, have provided further impetus for Federal Reserve policymakers to maintain a more hawkish stance on interest rates. Consequently, the anticipation of the first interest rate cut has been pushed well into the latter half of 2024, with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) now forecasting only two rate reductions, down from the previously projected four for the upcoming year. This shift in sentiment has led to the 10-year Treasury yield surpassing 4.50% for the first time since 2007.

 

The distinctly more hawkish stance of the US central bank, in contrast to its counterparts abroad, has been a driving force behind the robust performance of US bond yields and the US dollar. This resolute bullish trend in the dollar means the EUR/USD could fall further in the weeks ahead.

 

Focus will turn to Friday’s core PCE index and next week’s key data

 

The US core PCE Price Index, which is rumoured to be the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge, is expected to be released on Friday at 13:30 BST.

Last week’s hawkish pause from the Fed triggered a sharp sell-off in stocks and bonds, while lifting yields and the dollar higher. The Fed is worried about inflation and oil prices remaining high. Investors are worried the Fed’s tightening cycle may not be over just yet, after the central bank’s strong inclination towards rate cuts being pushed further out in 2024, with the possibility of one more hike before the end of this year.

So, if the Fed’s favourite inflation measure also mirrors the CPI from a couple of weeks ago and come in higher, then this should further support the dollar. A noticeable miss is what the dollar bears, or EUR/USD bulls, would be desperate to see.

 

Next week, we will have more US data to look forward to including the ISM services PMI on Wednesday and the September jobs reports on Friday.

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

 

The EUR/USD has now fallen to our main short-term target of 1.05, which we had been calling for weeks. With so many people eyeing this level, naturally a bounce was to be expected – above all, due to profit-taking. While a rebound here makes perfect technical sense, it does not necessarily mean the EUR/USD will bottom out here. So, watch out for renewed weakness to come into play once the counter-trend move fades. Key short-term resistance is seen around 1.0562, Tuesday’s low. On the downside, the next bearish target below 1.05 is the liquidity resting below January’s low at 1.0482.

EUR/USD outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks slip after jobless claims, ahead of Powell
Today 01:11 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
What is the VIX index? How to use the volatility index in your trades
Today 10:34 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:01 AM
Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
Today 06:45 AM
EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
Today 06:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Graphic of trading data chart
EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 06:08 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Inflation data creates make-or-break moment for common currency
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:47 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 07:26 AM
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 analysis: European open – 26/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 26, 2023 04:50 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.