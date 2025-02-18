EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – February 18, 2025

Markets are lacking any concrete bearish drivers for the greenback, which has allowed it to stage a bit of recovery along with bond yields. Still, the near-term EUR/USD outlook has improved, and I think the risks are now skewed to the upside for the pair, which I think is still heading north of the 1.05 handle in the coming days.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:00 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The EUR/USD remained slightly undermined after it eased back below the 1.05 handle on Monday following last week’s rebound linked to optimism about the potential end of Ukraine conflict. Though it hasn’t fallen off a cliff, the lack of any upside follow through must be frustrating for the bulls to say the least. In any case, the downside should be limited in the short term outlook as negotiations continue over Ukraine. Should Russia and Ukraine eventually strike a peace deal, the dollar may well face another correction. However, for now, markets are lacking any concrete bearish drivers for the greenback, which has allowed it to stage a bit of recovery along with bond yields. Still, the near-term EUR/USD outlook has improved, and I think the risks are now skewed to the upside for the pair, which I think is still heading north of the 1.05 handle in the coming days.

 

EUR/USD outlook boosted by improving German investors sentiment

 

Today’s only piece of data from the Eurozone came out stronger with the German ZEW Economic Sentiment climbing to 26.0, compared to 10.3 previously and 19.9 expected. This is based on a survey of about 160 German institutional investors and analysts, rating the relative 6-month economic outlook for Germany. Therefore, it is a leading indicator of economic health, with the rationale being that investors and analysts are highly informed and changes in their sentiment can be an early signal of future economic activity. The fact that this was the strongest increase in ZEW indicator for Germany in the past two years is noteworthy.

It is likely that their optimism reflects the recent performance of the flying German DAX index and European markets in general, which in turn have been supported, in part, by the view that the Ukraine conflict may end soon, and that the ECB is also going to cut rates.

 

ZEW President Achim Wambach said: “This rising optimism is probably due to hopes for a new German government capable of action. Also, after a period of absent demand, private consumption can be expected to gain momentum in the next six months. And the recent move by the ECB to cut interest rates in response to sluggish economic activity in the Monetary Union is likely to have contributed to the better outlook for the construction industry.”

 

What about tariffs?

 

Well, the impact of tariffs could come back to bite the EUR/USD once the focus shifts away from the Ukraine peace negotiations in the coming weeks. Right now, the currency pair is erasing the negative risk premium tied to the Ukraine war, with the peace negotiations appearing to offset the tariff threat in FX markets. However, the latter is likely to have more tangible implications for the ECB, the economy, and, by extension, the euro, in the coming months. For now, though, markets are not focusing much on this, and the ongoing risk-rally is helping to keep the euro’s downside limited.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

 

US dollar in consolidation mode amid lack of data

 

The US dollar index is bouncing back slightly after a two-week drop and a flat performance in January, which ended a three-month winning run. It remains to be seen whether the recent retreat was just a correction for the dollar and whether that has now largely played out. But there’s still some scope for a risk-on, dollar-off, move should a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement materialise.

Last week’s hotter inflation data failed to lift the US dollar, which suggests the dollar may have already priced in upside risks to inflation, owing to Trump’s protectionist policies. There are no major US data this week, and it remains to be seen whether tomorrow’s FOMC minutes will be a market moving event. Today’s Empire Manufacturing index should have minimal market impact.

 

Later this week, the global PMIs are scheduled for Friday, which may impact the EUR/USD outlook. The European PMIs are likely to show modest improvement, with the services Sector PMI seen printing 51.5 vs. 51.3 last and Manufacturing PMI expected to have improved to 48.5 from 48.3, remaining below the expansion threshold of 50.0. The recent upsurge in major Eurozone indices such as the DAX suggests investors are expecting recovery to gather pace, but will this be evidenced in the latest PMI readings showing even better results than those expected by economists?

 

Technical EUR/USD outlook: Key levels to watch

 

eur/usd outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

The technical EUR/USD outlook improved last week with the pair printing a large bullish candle, after establishing support around the 1.0300 level earlier in the week. The pair has since been trying to break key resistance in the 1.0480–1.0500 zone, where it has encountered some pushback. Still, the recent higher lows indicate some buying interest, even if the broader technical outlook has not yet turned decisively bullish. We would be more confident in expecting higher levels on the back of some further bullish price action. For me, a decisive break above the 1.0480–1.0500 range could suggest a shift in sentiment. If that happens, we could see follow-up technical buying towards the next potential resistance levels of 1.0600 and possibly even 1.0700 thereafter.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex EUR/USD Currency pair of the week Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Gold Analysis: Are Peace Deals on the Horizon?
Today 08:36 AM
AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
Today 04:17 AM
RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
Today 01:10 AM
USD/CAD holds support heading into CPI, but 1.40 remains achievable
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
Yesterday 09:10 PM
Gold outlook: XAU/USD’s haven appeal recedes
Yesterday 04:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:17 AM
    RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:10 AM
      canada_01
      USD/CAD holds support heading into CPI, but 1.40 remains achievable
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 12:17 AM
        canada_06
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Heavy as Tariff Shock Fades, US Data Softens
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 06:06 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.