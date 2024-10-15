EUR/USD may need a dovish-ECB cut to extend its slide

Conditions for euro bears have been ripe for the past three weeks with renewed bets of an ECB cut alongside scaled-back bets of ECB easing. But given the depth of the selloff on EUR/USD, it could be vulnerable to a bounce unless a dovish cut is delivered.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 2:53 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Conditions for euro bears have been ripe for the past three weeks. Expectations for Fed cuts have been drastically reduced over the next year sent the US dollar broadly higher, while weaker data from Europe and murmurs of cuts from ECB members weighed on the euro.

 

Expectations that the ECB will cut by 25bp on Thursday are high. But as EUR/USD has already seen a hefty selloff, the cut could already be priced in. Besides, a cut is not actually a done deal with some members pushing back against it. And that could prompt quite a bounce for EUR/USD should the ECB not cut this week, especially if US retail sales falters alongside jobless claims on Thursday. And even of the ECB do cut, I doubt they will signal further easing at this meeting given the discord among its members.

20241015ecb

 

Take note that we have inflation data for Spain and France released today, ahead of industrial production data for the EU and ZEW economic sentiment for the EU and Germany. That leaves euro pairs vulnerable to pockets of volatility over the near-term, and even a new cycle low should data come in soft enough. But it might require a dovish cut from the ECB to expect the euro to extend its selloff by any meaningful amount.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

EUR/USD technical analysis:

The decline from 1.12 has effectively been in one move, and EUR/USD shows the potential to continue lower to 1.08. But the move may be nearing at least a short-term inflection point. Prices are holding just above the 1.09 handle and clinging to its 200-day EMA monthly S2 pivot. The daily RSI (2) is oversold and forming a small bullish divergence. And with the 200-day SMA just 25-pips below, I suspect bulls may be waiting for any moves towards it.

 

Quite how much of a bounce really does depend on how incoming data plays out. But the most bullish case for EUR/USD this week would be inflation to not be as soft as expected, the ECB not cut (or not deliver a dovish tone alongside a 25bp cut) and US data come in stronger than expected.

20241015eurusd

 

  • Bulls could seek dips towards the 200-day SMA
  • 1.0950 has been respected as support and resistance in recent times, making it a viable upside target for countertrend trades.
  • A break above which bringing the 1.10 handle into focus
  • Further out, the bias is for EUR/USD to head for 1.08 / August low if a swing high materialises

 

 

EUR/JPY technical analysis:

This is a market I am keeping an eye on, should appetite for risk take a turn for the worse. Its rally from the September low has paused just beneath the monthly R2 pivot and May low, with the 200-day EMA sitting just above the 164 handle. Prices are in a small consolidation which could equally become a bullish continuation or bearish reversal pattern. But with resistance levels being respected, a change of sentiment or renewed round of BOJ hawkishness could knock it from its perch.

20241015eurjpy

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD Forex ECB EUR JPY APAC session

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:28 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:27 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.