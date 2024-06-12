EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC

The incoming US inflation report and FOMC meeting are highly anticipated events, as they can shape expectations for Fed policy beyond 2026. Volatility is expected, so we look at key levels for EUR/USD and gold ahead of these events.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 6:37 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The incoming US inflation report and FOMC meeting are highly anticipated events, as they can shape expectations for Fed policy beyond 2026. This lineup is rare, having occurred only seven times in the past ten years. The Fed will be as nervous as everyone else in the hours leading up to the inflation report, as a hot CPI report means a longer day in the office, as they'll be forced to revise their communications. The CPI report has the potential for some nasty, knee-jerk market reactions - especially if inflation throws a curveball at the Fed with a hot print.

20240612usdCPI

Of course, what traders really want to know is whether the Fed will signal a September cut, and how many cuts may be on the agenda through to 2025.

Core CPI is expected to soften to 3.4% y/y from 3.6%, and remain flat at 0.3% m/m. These aren’t exactly low figures relative to the Fed’s inflation forecast, but they are at least beneath the Fed’s interest rate target of 5.25 – 5.50%. But with the recent NFP figures fresh in the minds of traders, it may not take much of an uptick to throw a spanner in the works and weigh on risk. Therefore, an m/m print of 0.4% or greater could send the US dollar higher and weigh on risk just hours ahead of the Fed meeting.

 

 

Implied volatility spikes ahead of US inflation, FOMC meeting

20240612forex

This chart perfectly encapsulates the importance of the next 24 hours, with 1-day implied volatility levels exceeding 200% of their 20-day averages for several FX majors. The IV levels are highest for USD/JPY, EUR/USD and USD/CAD, and the narrow ranges in today’s Asian session show a hesitancy to needlessly play around ahead of these big events.

 

I’m going into this meeting on the assumption that the Fed aren’t in a position to be too dovish. Yet that may not make the most interest move given the US dollar sold of aggressively following Friday’s NFP report. Therefore it may not take much of a dovish hint to help reverse some of these moves.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

EUR/USD technical analysis:

The strong NFP report sent EUR/USD sharply lower from 1.09, closing lower for three days, and it is marginally lower in today's Asian session. Yet, support was found at the 1.0716 high-volume node, 38.2% Fibonacci level, and the lower wicks of Monday and Tuesday show that bears are losing steam. If the Fed provides a dovish outlook, EUR/USD could rip higher from these support levels.

Note that the upper 1-day implied volatility level sits near the 200-day average, and the lower IV level is just beneath the 1.07 handle.

A bullish divergence is forming with RSI on the 1-hour chart, further showing bearish momentum is waning. Should US inflation tick even slightly lower, EUR/USD could potentially bounce into the FOMC meeting. Ultimately, whether EUR/USD can hold onto any rebound depends on whether the Fed retains the several cuts the dot plot hinted at through next year. There is a real risk that appetite for cuts may have dwindled, sending the US dollar higher to the detriment of all else.

20240612eurusd

 

Gold technical analysis:

Gold rose for a second day in line with my bias, although the bullish ‘enthusiasm’ is anything but. Prices have risen modestly from Friday's NFP low and are now hovering around the 50-day EMA.

 

The 1-hour chart shows a potential retracement channel forming, which suggests momentum could eventually roll over. However, there is no clear indication that it has topped on this timeframe yet. Should prices continue higher, areas of resistance to monitor for potential reversals could include the weekly pivot point (2322) and the high-volume node near the 1-day implied volatility band (2332).

20240612gold

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open Forex Gold FOMC CPI

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM
DAX forecast dims amid fallout from EU elections
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Analysis: Positive Breakouts, Are They Sustainable?
Yesterday 01:19 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls as the Fed's 2-day FOMC meeting begins
Yesterday 01:16 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM
Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
Yesterday 04:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Federal_reserve
USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:26 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 08:04 AM
      Gold_bar
      Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:15 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD: Fading UK wages, unemployment data given bigger risk events ahead
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 03:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.