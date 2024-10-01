EUR/USD, GBP/USD vulnerable as Powell delivers technical damage

EUR/USD and GBP/USD continue to trade as proxies for the global economic outlook, benefitting not only from expectations the US Federal Reserve will cut rates to neutral levels over the next 15 months, but also optimism the easing cycle will not be accompanied by a damaging downturn in activity.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 1, 2024 1:04 AM
downtrend chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD trade as proxies for the global economic outlook
  • Markets remain priced for another large Fed rate cuts in 2024
  • Further softening in US labour market indicators necessary to justify rates outlook
  • EUR/USD, GBP/USD rallies stall ahead of key US economic data

Proxies for global economic outlook

EUR/USD and GBP/USD continue to trade as proxies for the global economic outlook, benefitting not only from expectations the US Federal Reserve will cut rates to neutral levels over the next 15 months, but also optimism the easing cycle will not be accompanied by a damaging downturn in activity.

You can see that in the correlation analysis below with strong positive relationships with stock and commodity futures over the past month. As they’ve risen, it’s benefitted the euro and pound. Both have also been highly correlated with movements in the Chinese yuan against the greenback, another cyclical variable.

EUR GBP correlations Oct 1 2024

The positive correlation with the US2s10s US Treasury curve has also strengthened, implying the prospect of an expected pickup in growth and inflation in the future in the world’s largest economy is providing tailwinds, as is the gradual increase in the magnitude of expected Fed rate cuts this year.

As the shape of the Fed funds futures curve between September and December has become more negative, shown in the chart below, EUR/USD and GBP/USD have often moved in the opposite direction. When looking at variables to track as part of the analysis, those linked to the outlook for European and British interest rates were weak to non-existent.

Fed funds curves Oct 1 2024

Soft landing likely needed to unlock upside

The overriding message from the correlation analysis suggests EUR/USD and GBP/USD are benefitting from an environment where large-scale Fed rate cuts are priced, but a major economic downturn is not.

However, were that to change due to a large increase in rate cut pricing due to deterioration in economic conditions, or stronger economic activity negating the need for the Fed to ease aggressively, it may generate renewed headwinds for EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

That means traders need to be on alert for events that could materially change the outlook for US interest rates, rather than those that could shift rate cut pricing from the ECB or Bank of England.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

Event risk picking up

The calendar of events deemed high risk is shown below for the US, UK and euro area over the remainder of the week. While there’s always a chance the Eurozone inflation data could surprise in either direction, with figures already out from major European nations beforehand, the risk of such an outcome does not come across as meaningful.

Economic calendar Oct 1 2024

Instead, it will be non-farm payrolls from the US on Friday, and ISM manufacturing and services PMIs on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, that could really shake things up depending on the message they reveal when it comes to the health of the US labour market. I’d also throw in the ADP National Employment report on Wednesday and weekly jobless claims data on Thursday as other events that could generate meaningful volatility depending on the detail.

EUR/USD drops through rising wedge

EUR Oct 1 2024

On the back of a modest pushback from US Fed chair Jerome Powell on Monday against the recent increase in US rate cut wagers, EUR/USD has broken out of the rising wedge pattern it had been trading in since early September.

EUR/USD struggled above 1.1180 in recent weeks, constantly trying to break to new highs before reversing. With US rate cut pricing looking rich relative to the strength of incoming US economic data, and with RSI (14) and MACD providing bearish signals on price momentum, selling rallies is now arguably the better strategy.

Should EUR/USD reverse towards former wedge support, you could sell with a stop above 1.1214 for protection. To make the trade work from a risk-reward perspective, you’d have to see the price break support located around 1.1075, bringing a potential flush towards 1.1045 and the 50-day moving average into play.

The other option would be to sell around these levels with a tight stop above targeting the same downside targets, although this screen as a lower probability play.

GBP/USD uptrend stalls

GBP Oct 1 2024

GBP/USD is also looking vulnerable after delivering a gravestone doji on Monday, breaking out of the ascending channel it’s been trading in since early September after stalling at resistance located at 1.3433. The With RSI (14) breaking its uptrend, momentum also looks to be turning even if the signal has not yet been confirmed by MACD.

You could sell around these levels or wait for a potential push higher, allowing for a stop to be placed above 1.3433 for protection. Downside targets include 1.3265 and 1.31400.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas EUR/USD GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.