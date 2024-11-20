EUR/USD, GBP/USD slide as rising US yields take control

While headlines were fixated on Nvidia and the origin of missiles, the real story for EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Wednesday was US yield movements, driving the latest twists in forex markets.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 20, 2024 10:05 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Treasury moves, not Nvidia or geopolitical headlines, drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD price action
  • Both pairs whipsawed as yields rose, with technical signals offering mixed clues.
  • Momentum favours buying dips, but US yields remain the key driver for now

Overview

The headlines may have been dominated by Nvidia’s pre-earnings share price drama and speculation over missile origins in Ukraine, but for forex traders, the real story on Wednesday was at the long end of the Treasury curve. Moves in US yields likely played a pivotal role in driving EUR/USD and GBP/USD price action.

What’s behind the rebound in US bond yields?

Some attributed the rise in yields to a soft 20-year US Treasury auction, but seasoned rates traders know this tenor is widely disliked due to its limited portfolio suitability, making it an unreliable indicator. Others pointed to the hot UK inflation data, echoing Canada’s report a day earlier. While notable, it’s unusual for US Treasury markets to react meaningfully to foreign data. Instead, the reversal in US 10-year Treasury note futures offers a clearer explanation.

Benchmark bond futures rejected, again!

TN Nov 21 2024

Source: Trading View

After briefly breaching 113’00 on Tuesday, prices failed once again at known downtrend resistance, likely triggering a selloff that drove Treasury prices lower and yields higher. This marked the fifth consecutive failure at the trendline. While the sustainability of the selloff is questionable given a lack of major economic catalysts and momentum signals turning bullish, the rise in yields likely weighed on EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

The strong negative correlation over the past fortnight between US benchmark bond yields and both pairs remains intact, as seen in the bottom pane in the charts below.

EUR/USD: buying dips still preferred

EURF Nov 21 2024

Source: Trading View

Wednesday’s yield-driven reversal saw EUR/USD retreat sharply, continuing its whipsawing between 1.0600 and 1.0517. The latest bearish evening star pattern suggests further downside risks, but this follows a bullish morning star pattern the day before, adding to the confusion. RSI divergence from price hints at potential upside, supporting a buy-the-dip approach. Longs could be considered near 1.0517 with stops below 1.0500, targeting 1.0600 initially and 1.0668 beyond that.

Hot inflation not enough to boost GBP/USD

GBP Nov 21 2024

Source: Trading View 

GBP/USD also struggled, with higher US yields overwhelming the temporary boost from UK inflation data. Unlike EUR/USD, momentum indicators like RSI and MACD remain bearish, limiting upside appeal. The 1.2613 level offers a possible entry point for longs, with tight stops below and targets at 1.2720 and the 200-day moving average near 1.2803.

While upcoming UK retail sales and flash PMIs may provide temporary volatility, the lack of major US economic data until late next week suggests broader moves will continue to hinge on US yield dynamics.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas EUR/USD GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 16, 2024 11:39 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.