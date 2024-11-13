EUR/USD forecast remains bearish amid a shaky macro backdrop

Ahead of this week’s central bank bonanza, when the Bank of England and Bank of Japan will also decide on their own monetary policies, the EUR/USD forecast remains modestly bullish.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 13, 2024 5:11 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD forecast remains bearish as dollar strength dominates
  • Economic and political uncertainty in Europe and Trump’s inflationary policies weigh
  • Technical analysis shows potential for EUR/USD to hit $1.05 soon

 

 

 

The EUR/USD’s post US CPI pop faded as quickly as it rose, before the pair resumed lower to hit fresh yearly lows. The exchange rate is facing heavy downward pressure, now that it has broken $1.06 handle, potentially paving the way for $1.05 or even low. Market sentiment has leaned towards a stronger dollar as US election outcome has fuelled expectations of fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts. Meanwhile, Europe is wrestling with economic and political headwinds, which only add to the euro’s challenges. This EUR/USD forecast outlines the factors currently at play and explores whether we could see a drop below the $1.05 level.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

 

Dollar gains momentum despite in-line CPI

 

The US dollar has been on a rally even before the US election, following recent economic data that underscored the economy’s resilience. Inflation concerns are coming back as Trump’s proposed tax cuts and spending could see the Fed maintain a tighter policy than would have otherwise been the case, in 2025. Today’s CPI hardly changed that view. It came in bang in line with the expectations at 2.6% year-over-year, accelerating from 2.4% the previous month. Investors are therefore watching for further dips in the EUR/USD, with a bias towards short positions given the current macro trends.

 

EUR/USD dragged lower by European challenges

 

The euro has been struggling to gain any bullish momentum since the end of the summer, partly due to ongoing political and economic uncertainty. This week’s release of a key German economic sentiment data disappointed, showing lower-than-expected figures that highlight potential slowdown in Europe’s largest economy. Moreover, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming confidence vote adds to the political volatility, casting further doubt on the euro’s strength. This political risk, combined with sluggish economic data, suggests that the euro could remain under pressure.

 

What’s more, economic strain in China—one of Europe’s key trade partners—continues to impact the eurozone, particularly Germany. Weak demand from China due to its own property crisis and Trump’s potential trade tariffs is limiting growth prospects in the eurozone, adding another bearish factor for EUR/USD forecast.

 

 

Technical EUR/USD forecast: Lower lows point to sub $1.05

 

On the technical side, the EUR/USD has been setting lower lows and lower highs, pointing to a continued downtrend. After recently breaking the 1.0600 handle, further losses appear to be on the horizon.

 

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Key Support Levels: The next significant support lies at 1.0500. While a bounce there should not come as surprise, breaking this level could lead to further losses, as selling pressure builds around these lower thresholds. The October 2023 low comes in at 1.0448.

 

Key Resistance Levels: Should we see a short-term recovery, resistance levels to watch include the now broken 1.0600 handle, followed by 1.0650, 1.0700, and 1.0770.

 

Given the technical and macro outlook, the technical EUR/USD forecast suggests favouring bearish setups unless a strong reversal pattern appears.

 

Summary

 

This EUR/USD forecast highlights how a mix of inflation risks and trade tariffs in the US, and European political uncertainty, are keeping the euro under pressure. With the euro’s path of least resistance remaining downward, the potential for EUR/USD to dip toward $1.05 is well within reach. As always, traders should watch for signs of a trend reversal but, for now, the bias remains bearish.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.