EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday - February 14, 2025

The EUR/USD forecast has improved a little this week. Not because we have seen any major improvements in European data or a sharp deterioration in US data, but more so because Trump’s reciprocal tariffs won’t be applied immediately after all. Instead, they are set to take effect in April. What’s more, Trump’s tone was far from combative.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:00 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The EUR/USD forecast has improved a little this week. Not because we have seen any major improvements in European data or a sharp deterioration in US data, but more so because Trump’s reciprocal tariffs won’t be applied immediately after all. Instead, they are set to take effect in April. What’s more, Trump’s tone was far from combative—instead, it had the feel of an opening gambit in a broader negotiation, seemingly aimed at levelling the playing field rather than escalating tensions. Also helping the euro is optimism surrounding a potential peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This week’s call between Trump and Putin was apparently positive, with the US President even receiving an invitation to Moscow. Should a deal materialise, it would undoubtedly be a boon for the Eurozone economy, all else being equal. The upside for the EUR/USD may still be capped, however, owing to a stronger US economy and elevated bond yields there. But we could still see the EUR/USD potentially breaking back above 1.05 handle given this week’s renewed optimism. It would help if the soon-to-be-released US CPI undershoots expectations.

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

 

Good news on US inflation despite hotter headline CPI and PPI readings

 

Yesterday’s US PPI report came in hotter than expected, but market attention was firmly on the components that feed into the Core PCE index—the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. Despite the headline strength, the underlying details painted a different picture. Weakness in key PPI components, including healthcare and insurance costs, along with a sharp drop in airline fares, suggest that Core PCE is likely to ease. It was a favourable outcome for the Fed given the circumstance. With those softer elements in play, early estimates for Core PCE have been revised down to a more reassuring level. The year-on-year figure is now projected to decline to 2.6%, down from the previous 2.8% estimate.

 

US retail sales seen falling 0.2% in January

 

The PCE report is due on Feb 28. Before that, we don’t have much in the wat of key data, barring today’s retail sales, which are expected to drop 0.2% m/m on the headline front (compared to last December’s +0.4% print) and rise 0.3% (vs. 0.4% previously) on the core front.

 

Next week’s data highlights for EUR/USD forecast

 

There are not many major data releases next week, except a handful shown in the table below, which only contains data from the US and Eurozone…

 

EUR/USD forecast data

 

US banks will be closed in observance of Presidents' Day on Monday, potentially making for an uneventful day.

 

Out of all the data releases next week, German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Tuesday) and Global PMIs (Friday) are likely to be the key events that could impact the EUR/USD forecast. The European PMIs are likely to garner the most attention on Friday. Manufacturing PMIs have been improving ever so slightly, but still remain below the expansion threshold of 50.0. The recent upsurge in major Eurozone indices such as the DAX suggests investors are expecting recovery to gather pace, but will this be evidenced in the latest German PMIs?

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

 

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The technical EUR/USD forecast has improved this week. After establishing support around the 1.0300 level earlier this week, the pair is now pressing up against key resistance in the 1.0480–1.0500 zone. Just last week, the pair found a solid floor near 1.0200—a level it had previously tested and held above in early January. These higher lows indicate some buying interest, even if the broader technical outlook has not yet turned decisively bullish, with key moving averages, for example, still sloping negatively and price action being confined within a wider pattern of lower highs and lower lows. That said, the bottoming consolidation has alleviated the selling pressure. Still, for a more constructive outlook on the EUR/USD forecast, further bullish momentum would be required. A decisive break above the 1.0480–1.0500 range could suggest a shift in sentiment. We could then be taking about bullish targets at 1.0600 and possibly even 1.0700 thereafter.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Friday Forex Trade War Trade Ideas EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD, Dow Forecast: Markets Hold Gains Despite Tariff Threats
Today 08:05 AM
Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
Today 03:47 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
Yesterday 11:30 PM
CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
Yesterday 10:07 PM
Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs, USD Tests Support
Yesterday 07:40 PM
USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
Yesterday 07:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex Friday articles

100USD_graph
Bullish USD sentiment wanes, GBP/USD bears have a rethink - COT Report
By:
Matt Simpson
February 10, 2025 05:08 AM
    US_flag_map_eye
    Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
      Currency prices
      US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 24, 2025 12:30 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 17, 2025 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.