EUR USD forecast Attention turns to the Fed rate decision

Ahead of this week’s central bank bonanza, when the Bank of England and Bank of Japan will also decide on their own monetary policies, the EUR/USD forecast remains modestly bullish.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 15, 2024 4:00 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Fed’s rate decision is looming large on Wednesday, September 18. After last week’s slightly strong US core CPI and PPI inflation data, the market is still wondering whether the Fed will deliver a 25 or 50 basis point rate cut in the week ahead. Judging by price action in the FX and rates markets, investors were certainly looking for a dovish rate decision last week. This could be in the form of a surprise 50 basis point cut, or 25 bps cut with a strong hint of at least one 50 bps cut in the remaining 2 meetings later this year. We also heard from the ECB last week. President Christine Lagarde and her colleagues decided to go ahead with the expected 25 basis point rate cut. It is quite evident that President Christine Lagarde is content with maintaining communication calm and predictable at this point, providing minimal guidance. During the press conference, she simply acknowledged that the course for policy rates is "fairly obvious" (implying further cuts) but her strong emphasis on data dependency was the key takeaway point. Ahead of this week’s central bank bonanza, when the Bank of England and Bank of Japan will also decide on their own monetary policies, the EUR/USD forecast remains modestly bullish.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

What will the Fed decide next week?

 

Despite hotter inflation data last week, the focus has shifted toward economic growth and the slowing jobs market, which has prompted the Fed’s dovish pivot. With equal chances of a 25 or 50-bps cut, the US dollar has weakened, and gold has hit new highs. Investors will likely hold steady until Wednesday’s announcement, which could either confirm a smaller cut or hint at larger easing down the line, keeping the dollar under bearish pressure.

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

 

This may mean the EUR/USD will hold inside what looks like a bull flag pattern until the FOMC day. 

 

EUR/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

On the EUR/USD chart, short-term support is seen around 1.1050 to 1.1000 area and resistance around 1.1100 to 1.1140. A closing break above the resistance trend of the bull flag would be a bullish scenario that could target the April high of 1.1200.

 

EUR/USD forecast: Impact of US elections

 

Beyond rates, US elections are also influencing the dollar’s outlook. Kamala Harris, seen as less favourable for the greenback, has gained traction in polls after the live debate with Trump. If she continues to perform well, the dollar could remain weak, making it more reliant on economic data for support in the weeks ahead. A win for Trump, on the other hand, would likely be negative for the EUR/USD forecast.

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas US Election

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.