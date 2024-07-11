EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400

It seems there is already excitement in the air for a soft CPI report, with EUR/USD rising in today’s Asian session. But if CPI delivers an upside surprise, gold may be the better bet for bears over the near term.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:24 AM
USD_GBP_EUR
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With US economic data souring and the Citi Inflation Surprise Index (CISI) remaining stagnant, I’m inclined to suspect a downside surprise for core inflation, if there is to be one at all. Yet the consensus is for core CPI to remain flat at 3.4% y/y and 0.2% m/m. Headline inflation is expected to cool to 3.1% y/y from 3.3% but rise by 0.1% compared with 0% previously.

 

Ultimately, the closer core CPI can get to 3%, the stronger the case becomes for those backing multiple Fed cuts next year. Fed Fund futures currently imply a 70% chance of a September cut and a 45.8% chance of a second cut in December. The cumulative probability of four 25 basis point (BP) cuts by April sits at 88.7%.

 

It seems there is already excitement in the air for a soft CPI report, with EUR/USD rising in today’s Asian session. Traders are likely taking a punt on a softer set of figures following slightly dovish comments from Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

 

20240711usCPI

 

Economic events (times in GMT+1)

  • 07:00 – UK GDP, construction/manufacturing output, index of services, industrial production, trade balance
  • 07:00 – Germany CPI
  • 09:00 – China outstanding loan growth, new loans, M2 money supply, total social financing
  • 13:30 – US CPI, jobless claims, real earnings
  • 16:30 – FOMC member Bostic speaks

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

 

EUR/USD technical analysis:

The euro has seen a decent rally from the June low; prices are moving higher from a sideways consolidation above the 200-day averages. This means that the 108 handle is likely an important support level on the daily chart, and dips towards it could look tempting for bullish swing traders.

 

The one-hour chart shows a strong trend structure, one that shows potential to break to new highs above 1.09. Assuming that the current trends continue to deteriorate and the ECB sits on their hands at next week’s meeting, the path of least resistance could indeed be higher for EUR/USD.

 

1.0880 Is an area of interest because it's where a weekly VPOC (volume point of control) sits near the upper one-day implied volatility band.

20240711eurusd

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

 

Gold technical analysis:

If US CPI surprises to the upside, gold is my preferred choice for a potential short over EUR/USD for the near-term. Gold formed a prominent bearish candle on Monday which failed to breach Friday’s high. Whilst gold has risen for two consecutive days, it has failed to recapture Monday’s losses, and over half of Wednesday’s range was the upper wick, which shows hesitancy around the June high. Furthermore, the 4-hour chart shows that the three previous high-volume spikes landed on bearish candles, which suggests some form of distribution below the June high.

 

Like EUR/USD, we’re seeing momentum turn higher, but gold lacks the bullish enthusiasm of the euro. Therefore, I am on guard for a false move higher before prices roll over once more, which brings 2360 and 2350 into focus as bearish targets.

20240711gold

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD Gold Forex Metals

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
Today 02:51 AM
Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
Yesterday 11:55 PM
USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
Yesterday 11:01 PM
Gold, Silver Analysis: Precious Metals Poised to Break Out?
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises boosted by the Fed's outlook
Yesterday 01:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:24 AM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:51 AM
      wall_street_view
      Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:55 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.