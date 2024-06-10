EUR/USD, EUR/GBP: A volatile start to week to bears’ delight

Euro pairs gapped lower at Monday's Asian open on news of Macron's snap election following painful election results for the left. EUR/USD broke beneath its 200-day EMA and EUR/GBP fell to a 22-month low.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 6:53 AM
EU_flag_notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

French resident Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election after voters effectively handed more power to far-right parties, which could hamstring his ability to push through legislation over the next five years. Millions voted on Sunday for the EU parliamentary elections, which saw the far right make major gains and rattle the traditional powers.

 

Macron addressed the nation on Sunday and said “I’ve decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly.” The votes are expected to take place om June 30 and July 7.

 

20240610forexPCT

 

This saw the euro gap lower against its FX peers at Monday’s Asian open, with EUR/USD extending its post-NFP losses from Friday and breaking beneath its 200-day EMA. EUR/GBP has already exceeded its 10-day ATR ahead of the open and sits at its lowest level since August 2022.

 

 

  • EUR/USD -0.4% (4-week low)
  • EUR/GBP -0.4% (21-month low)
  • EUR/JPY -0.2% (3-day low)
  • DAX futures -0.25%
  • European 2-year yield +8bp (4-day high)

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

EUR/USD technical analysis:

 

I noted on Friday that 1.09 was a pivotal level for EUR/USD ahead of the NFP report, and that could not have been further from the truth. EUR/USD fell 90 pips from the 1.09 and erased more than a week’s worth of gains within two hours, before finding support at the 200-day EMA. Yet the snap election proved too much to send EUR/USD to a 4-week low and beneath its 200-day EMA, during a session that is usually a non-event for the pair.

 

Prices have clearly broken beneath last week’s bearish engulfing candle and look set to head for 1.07, near a high-volume node on the daily chart. It is possible that we’ve seen the worst knee-jerk reaction for now, which leaves EUR/USD open for a potential bounce. Yet doubt there’s much appetite to drive EUR/USD up to or beyond 1.08 for now, making the pair primed for a ‘fade the rally’ watchlist.

 

Should US CPI data come in hot and concerns over the political climate across Europe intensify, then a move down to 1.06 does not seem out of the question.

20240610eurusd 

 

 

EUR/GBP technical analysis:

The euro selloff has sent EUR/GBP well beneath the 2023 low, which is on track for its second worst day of the year – and Europe has not even opened yet. Now sitting at a 22-month low, EUR/GBP seems ready to carve out a new range after mostly holding above 0.8500 since August 2022. As noted in the weekly COT report, large speculators increased their net-long exposure and asset managers reduce net-short exposure, and with sentiment clearly on the ropes for Europe the pair could be headed for 0.8400 over the coming weeks.

 

Prices are beginning to stabilise around the weekly S1 pivot and the daily RSI (2) has sunk to the oversold level, which also points to a potential bounce after an uncharacteristically volatile start during Asian trade. But like EUR/USD, the pair seems favourable for bears to fade into rallies beneath the 2023 low.

20240610eurgbp

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD EUR GBP Forex FOREX COM European elections

Latest market news

View more
USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
Today 02:21 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 10th 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Week Ahead – June 10, 2024
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Did the ECB Jump the Gun on Rate Cuts?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
June 8, 2024 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
June 8, 2024 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

EU_flag_notes
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP: A volatile start to week to bears’ delight
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:53 AM
    Energy
    Crude Oil Forecast: Week Ahead – June 10, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      USD_GBP_EUR
      EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 7, 2024 06:39 AM
        Quarry and various stones
        Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 6, 2024 11:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.