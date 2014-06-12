EUR USD drops to revisit four month lows around 1 3500 support

EUR/USD (daily chart) has dropped once again to revisit its four-month low at the major 1.3500 support level that was hit only one week ago. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2014 3:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD (daily chart) has dropped once again to revisit its four-month low at the major 1.3500 support level that was hit only one week ago. Within this past week, the currency pair had risen off 1.3500 in an attempt to recapture the 1.3700 handle and the 200-day moving average, but fell short after reaching a high of 1.3676. Now that price action has fallen back down on Thursday to retest 1.3500 once again, the prospects for EUR/USD appear increasingly bearish. Lending further to this bearish bias is the fact that the pair is trading well beneath its 200-day moving average, which has not been the case for nine months, since September 2013.

Having just retested major support, EUR/USD is once again at a critical technical juncture. The 1.3500 support level also happens to be around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior 10-month uptrend. At the moment, this could be considered simply a pullback within a bullish trend after reaching a two-and-a-half-year high of 1.3993 in early May. A strong break below the 1.3500 support, however, could turn the current pullback into a potential bearish reversal. In this event, a near-term downside support target resides around the 1.3300 level, last hit in November 2013. With any major rebound and recovery from the current support, the key bullish objective remains at the noted 1.4000 level for a potential uptrend resumption.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.