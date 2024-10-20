EUR/USD analysis: Global PMIs key event as focus turns to US election

In the week ahead, the economic calendar is quieter than usual, allowing traders to start focusing on the upcoming US presidential election. For the EUR/USD, the most important data is likely to be the PMIs on Thursday.

October 20, 2024 4:00 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD analysis: In the week ahead, the economic calendar is quieter than usual, allowing traders to start focusing on the upcoming US presidential election. For the EUR/USD, the most important data is likely to be the PMIs on Thursday.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Global flash PMIs key event for EUR/USD

 

The latest PMI data will be released on Thursday, October 24. The global central bank easing has been gaining momentum amid signs of weakness in global economy and falling inflationary pressures. The euro area has been a particularly weak spot, especially in the manufacturing sector where the sector’s PMI has remained in contraction for two years. The data will put the euro and indices in focus. If the PMIs point to continued weakness in economic activity, then this should surely keep the euro under pressure.

 

 

Focus turns to US presidential election

 

The EUR/USD’s broader trend remains bearish, and the US dollar is likely to remain supported ahead of the upcoming US presidential election. With Donald Trump gaining ground in the polls, markets are beginning to factor in a possible win, which could keep the greenback supported. A Trump victory would likely pressure currencies such as the Chinese yuan, Mexican peso, and the euro. Trump’s recent hawkish rhetoric on tariffs, specifically targeting European and Mexican car imports, has bolstered the greenback. If Trump wins the election, the US dollar could see even further gains. Some of the recent dollar buying already reflects growing confidence in a Trump victory.

 

Technical EUR/USD analysis

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a technical point of view, the path of least resistance on the EUR/USD remains to the downside until the charts tell us otherwise, despite Friday’s rebound. The series of lower highs has to break first before the technical outlook improves on this pair. Short-term resistance is seen around the 1.0870 area where the 200-day average comes into play. Above this level, 1.0900 is the next key level to watch, followed by 1.0950 and finally 1.1000. On the downside, 1.0835 remains a key level of support in the short-term. Liquidity resting below the August low of 1.0777 is the next technical level to watch should the bear trend continues. Around this area, we will have the bullish trend line that has been in place since October 2023 come into play.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

