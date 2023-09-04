EUR/USD analysis: More weakness likely for single currency

Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:37 PM
21 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By:  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD analysis: Weak data and shaky sentiment continue to weigh on single currency
  • European stocks relinquish earlier gains as Eurozone woes continue
  • Mixed US jobs report unable to dent dollar’s bullish trend
  • EUR/USD technical analysis point lower

 

FX markets have been fairly quiet without the participation of US investors at the start of the new week and first full week of September. Volatility should pick up from here as more and more investors and traders come back from their summer holidays. There aren’t too many top-tier macro pointers to look forward to this week, so the dollar’s bullish trend is likely to remain intact. This should keep the EUR/USD under pressure.

 

European stocks relinquish earlier gains

 

This morning saw the EUR/USD find some mild support as stocks started the week on the front foot. Sentiment improved a tad with China continuing to offer support to its markets and as investors digested Friday’s so-called goldilocks non-farm payroll report. By late afternoon, however, much of the earlier gains had been relinquished with major European indices closing near their session lows, albeit amid low trading volumes. This ensured the EUR/USD would not rise too significantly.

 

EUR/USD analysis: Eurozone woes continue

 

Today’s release of European data would not appease the EUR/USD bulls. The closely-followed Sentix Investor Confidence, a leading indicator of economic health based on around 2,800 surveyed investors and analysts, fell further into the negative at -21.5 versus -19.6 expected, from -18.9 previously. On top of this, Germany’s trade surplus narrowed by more than expected to €15.9 billion down from €18.7 billion. What’s more, Spanish unemployment unexpectedly rose by 24.8K when a drop of 21.3K was expected. Today’s data comes after German manufacturing PMIs on Friday painted a grim outlook for the Eurozone’s largest economy. Meanwhile, ECB President Lagarde said: "it will be critical for central banks to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored while these relative price changes play out."

 

Mixed US jobs report unable to dent dollar’s bullish trend

 

The EUR/USD came under renewed pressure on Friday on the back of poor Eurozone data, while the dollar rose even though the mixed US jobs report boosted speculation that the Fed would be keeping interest rates on hold at the coming meetings. Indeed, money markets imply that rate hikes have finally reached a peak, with the 30-day Fed Fund futures implying a 93% chance of the Fed holding rates steady in September. Although 187K jobs were added into the economy, which was above the 170K expected, the unemployment rate rose to its highest level since February 2022 at 3.8% and average hourly earnings rose 0.2% month-over-month instead of 0.3% eyed.

 

 

EUR/USD analysis: Technical outlook

 

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

The EUR/USD remained below the 200-day average in light trading conditions on Monday. Given the lower lows and lower highs, and the overall bearish price structure on this pair, a move below the recent low at 1.0766 still looks favourable. If there’s acceptance below this level, then the May low at 1.0635 would become in focus next. Resistance is seen in the range between 1.0845 to 1.0870ish. This area had offered decent support in July, but after rates topped out at 1.1275 later in the month, the EUR/USD went on to break below the aforementioned support range by the latter parts of August. A mild rebound last week failed, as the sellers returned to drive the pair below the 200-day again despite a mixed US jobs report and several other weaker-than-expected US data earlier last week.

 

As things stand, therefore, the path of least resistance remains to the downside on the EUR/USD. The bulls will need to wait for a confirmed reversal signal, as the selling pressure could easily gather momentum with more and more support levels breaking down.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Outlook remains Bullish – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 02:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Pair rises but lacks conviction
Today 01:23 PM
C3.ai Q1 earnings preview: Where next for AI stock?
Today 11:51 AM
A guide to trading UK bank stocks
Today 09:00 AM
GameStop Q2 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
Today 08:37 AM
DAX , Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
EUR/USD analysis: More weakness likely for single currency
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:37 PM
    canada_02
    USD/CAD Outlook remains Bullish – Currency Pair of the Week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 02:00 PM
      interest_rates_01
      EUR/USD fell for seven consecutive weeks: European open – 04/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 04:42 AM
        interest_rates_09
        USD, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 04/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.