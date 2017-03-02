EUR JPY Eurozone inflation back at 2

Inflation has made a dramatic return in the Eurozone. In February, the headline CPI measure rose to 2.0% year-over-year, accelerating from 1.8% in January. For […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 2, 2017 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Inflation has made a dramatic return in the Eurozone. In February, the headline CPI measure rose to 2.0% year-over-year, accelerating from 1.8% in January. For the third consecutive month, this was higher than expected. Meanwhile core CPI was unchanged at 0.9%, in line with the expectations. Also unchanged was the rate of unemployment. At 9.6%, the Eurozone unemployment rate is one of the highest across the developed regions. If it wasn’t for the high unemployment, the ECB would have surely at the very least ended its QE stimulus programme by now. But Mario Draghi has previously indicated that the central bank will tolerate a temporary rise in inflation above the 2.0% target. But what if this is not a temporary rise? What if inflation accelerates to 3.0% in the coming months? Whichever way you look at it, the pressure is growing on the ECB to tighten its belt. Consequently, the euro may start to outperform against its weaker peers. That being said, political risk is growing ahead of the upcoming elections in Netherlands and France. This may weigh on investors’ appetite to buy euros in a meaningful way.

But if the euro has any chance of making a decent comeback it will most likely be against weaker rivals and especially those where the central bank is still dovish. With US equities rallying like there’s no tomorrow, investors’ appetite for risk is high. Thus you’d think that demand for the perceived safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen should be low. As a result, the EUR/JPY could be best positioned to take advantage of a euro recovery in these market conditions. However if risk appetite turns sour then this pair could be in for a deeper correction before it potentially start its next major up leg.

But the EUR/JPY’s long-term bearish trend technically ended towards the end of last year when it broke above its well established downward sloping trend line. The rally subsequently came to a halt around the 123 mid-point and cross has subsequently been in a corrective trend since the start of the year. However, in recent days we have seen a bullish breakout from the falling wedge patter after key support at 118.40 held firm. Ideally, we would have preferred to see a deeper retracement to say the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 115.00 before the uptrend resumed. However it has found support at 38.2% Fibonacci level, which is much shallow. There are two ways you could interpret this. First, the 38.2% is a shallow retracement and thus suggest that if the high at 123/124 eventually breaks then one can expect a sizeable range expansion then. But we are still miles away from the 123/124 area and a lot could go wrong in between. The second interpretation is that this could prove to be a temporary low. Lots of sell stops from bullish positions will likely be stacked below the 118.40 level, which could pull price towards it. Thus we may see a temporary breakdown at some point down the line before price turns around at another support level such as the bullish trend line, the 200-day average or that 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

So how should one proceed with the EUR/JPY? Well the bulls should do so with care until price breaks 123/124 range. The bears may wish to pick their spots well and after some confirmation because they know full well that this pair could easily take off given the long-term technical damage for this group of market participants. In terms of levels, the bulls will now want to see the broken 119.30-50 area hold as support. The bears better hold resistance in the 12.55-80 area, otherwise we could see a squeeze towards the top of the recent range in the coming days. For avoidance of doubt, this is our base case scenario.

17.03.02 eurjpy

Related tags: ECB EUR/JPY trading Technical Analysis Inflation Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.