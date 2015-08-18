EUR GBP taking a POUNDing but 6950 support remains intact

August 18, 2015
While most other currencies are stuck in the boring kiddy park, pound sterling has been a rollercoaster ride so far today. The pound rocketed higher on the back of a slightly stronger-than-expected CPI report, which showed that core prices expanded at a five-month high rate of 1.2% year-over-year in July. As any experience thrill seeker knows, however, what goes up inevitably comes back down: GBP/USD has since faded over 60 pips from its intraday and has fallen back into its five-week consolidation range.

By contrast, the price action in the EUR/GBP cross has been a bit more consistent. The pair stalled out against resistance at its bearish trend line and 100-day MA near .7170 last week and has now shed over 100 pips in the last three trading days. As it currently stands, the unit is on track to put in a big Bearish Engulfing Candle* today, pointing toward the potential for more downside as we head into the latter half of the week.

Taking a step back, the longer-term downtrend remains intact, though the pair has strong support, and a possible double bottom pattern around the .6950 level. As for the secondary indicators, the MACD did peek above the “0” level, but now shows signs of rolling back over, while the RSI is solidly in neutral territory near 50.

From here, a move back down toward support at .6950 appears likely, but long-term bears are exercising caution unless and until EUR/GBP can break below that level. If we do see a bearish breakdown, a continuation toward previous support in the .6700-.6800 region could be in the table, whereas a break above the 100-day MA and bearish trend line near .7150 would erase the bearish bias.

EURGBPDAILY8-18-2015 1-48-33 PMSource: City Index

*A Bearish Engulfing candle is formed when the candle breaks above the high of the previous time period before sellers step in and push rates down to close below the low of the previous time period. It indicates that the sellers have wrested control of the market from the buyers.

Economic Calendar

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.