EUR CAD triple top reversal or breakout Crude should provide the answer

Crude’s plunge to $30 has been the main reason why the Canadian dollar has been dropping to a fresh decade lows against the US dollar, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2016 5:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude’s plunge to $30 has been the main reason why the Canadian dollar has been dropping to a fresh decade lows against the US dollar, with the black gold being Canada’s number one commodity export. Today, crude prices swung wildly to the positive territory, probably due to short-covering near the $30 handle, before both contracts fell back viciously to trade only just shy of this technically-important area as we went to press.

The EUR/CAD is among the most interesting charts to watch going forward. If crude oil manages to bounce back from these extremely oversold levels, the Canadian dollar could rally across the board and it will probably outperform against a weaker currency such as the GBP or EUR, as opposed to say a stronger currency like the USD. With both oil contracts arriving at the technically-important $30 area, some people are undoubtedly expecting to see a rebound soon. But will they?

It is interesting to note that the EUR/CAD has so far failed to break its 2015 high of 1.5560, and has found resistance around the 1.5550-1.5600 range three times in as many calendar years. A potential triple top reversal pattern may therefore form here, leading to a significant drop. Supporting the bearish case here is the fact the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire 2008-12 bear trend also resides in close proximity, at 1.5450/2. In addition, there is also the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the most recent drop, at just below 1.5550. Meanwhile the momentum indicator RSI has created a triple bearish divergence with price, too. So there is a strong argument for a drop here, especially if crude oil manages to bounce back from around $30 a barrel.

Conservative bearish speculators may wish to wait for some sort of confirmation before entering this potential setup. This could either come directly from price action, such as a closing break below support at 1.5300, or from crude prices, for example a large bullish engulfing or hammer candlestick formation on the chart of WTI around a key level such as $30. If support at 1.5300 breaks down, the EUR/CAD could then drop to at least the psychological and support level of 1.5000 next, before deciding on its next move.

Alternatively, if oil breaks further lower, then the EUR/CAD could easily break out at this third time of asking. Bullish speculators may want to wait for the potential breakout to occur before jumping on the bandwagon. For the EUR/CAD bulls, the recent stock market turmoil is a favourable development as this boosts the appeal of funding currencies like the euro (as traders unwind their long euro-denominated stock and bond holdings, pushing yields higher). The bulls could use the Fibonacci extension levels shown on the chart as their next immediate targets, at 1.5915 and 1.5975 respectively.

 

16.01.12 EURCAD

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Forex Oil EUR/CAD trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.